Zulgad: Twins shouldn’t worry about 2018 when it comes to Buxton and Sano

The Twins’ attempt to rehabilitate Miguel Sano’s career by sending the struggling slugger to Single-A Fort Myers received plenty of well-deserved attention last week, but there was another move made by the franchise that will be of equal importance.

That came on Saturday when it was announced that center fielder Byron Buxton would report to Triple-A Rochester on Monday so he can begin a rehabilitation assignment with the Rochester Red Wings on Tuesday.

Buxton has been on the disabled list because of a fractured big toe he initially suffered in a minor-league rehab game in April. He returned from the DL on May 10 and was put back in the Twins’ lineup after not going on another rehab assignment.

That proved to be a major mistake.

Buxton had a .122 batting average (6-for-49), .140 on-base percentage and .163 slugging percentage with no home runs, two runs batted in, one stolen base and 17 strikeouts in 17 games (16 starts) after his return. For the season, Buxton is hitting .156/.183/.200 with no home runs, four RBIs, five stolen bases and 28 strikeouts in 90 at-bats and 28 games.

The Twins attempted to pin Buxton’s post-return struggles on the fact his toe was causing him troubles, with manager Paul Molitor explaining that Buxton was, “swinging off his heel rather than the ball of his feet.”

This sounded good but the Twins know that, like with Sano, getting Buxton to the minor leagues will be about getting his career back on track with plenty of hard work. Buxton, 24, and Sano, 25, will be forever linked as two of the Twins’ most-hyped prospects.

Right now, they are both considered to be on track to be flops, although their stories are different. The Twins want Sano to get himself into far better shape at Fort Myers and they also want him to rediscover the discipline he once seemed to have at the plate. Seeing Sano fail makes you angry because there is no reason it should be happening.

Buxton, meanwhile, can go through stretches where it looks like he has figured things out at the plate, but there are other long stretches, like this season, where he appears to be helpless when facing big-league pitching. That’s a shame because the speedy Buxton is the best defensive center fielder in the major leagues and, when he’s on base, he makes life miserable for opponents because of that great speed.

Watching Buxton flail away at the plate makes you feel bad for him because there is no question he wants to be great, but there is doubt that he can hit major league pitching. Buxton is now at 979 at-bats and 1,074 plate appearances over parts of four big-league seasons so we’re no longer talking about a lack of experience being his problem.

That’s why the Twins and Buxton need to get it right this time around at Rochester. The Twins took Buxton on their recently completed road trip and used the opportunity to make some changes in his swing. The issue is that this has been done before — remember the Buxton leg kick? — and the results haven’t always been good.

“We’ve done a little bit of tweaking,” Molitor told reporters Saturday in Cleveland. “The past three to five days, that seemed to be taking fairly well. And hopefully the combination of him feeling better and having a good mind-set about where his swing is will produce some good results.”

The smartest thing the Twins are doing is putting no timetable on when Buxton will return. This isn’t about Buxton’s toe passing a test and then him getting on a plane to Minneapolis. This is about his swing getting to a point where it can be competitive in the big leagues.

“We told him, to take the pressure off, we’re not going to set a (return) date,” Molitor said. “We’re not going to worry about, five days or 10 days or whenever. We’ll see if we can start getting him back to the player we know he can be.”

That’s exactly what the Twins have to spend the remainder of 2018 doing with Buxton and Sano. This isn’t about trying to get them back to Target Field so they can contribute this year. This is about fixing both of them so they can contribute to the Twins for years to come and avoid being the two biggest busts in franchise history.

There is no doubt that time is running out. That’s why this is a process that should not be rushed.