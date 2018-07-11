Alan Busenitz is back with the Twins; Addison Reed hits the disabled list

MINNEAPOLIS — Addison Reed’s tight right triceps muscle has the veteran reliever on the disabled list. Alan Busenitz cut short his Triple-A all-star break to rejoin the Twins’ bullpen in place of Reed.

Reed has a 4.83 ERA after giving up 3 earned runs in Tuesday’s game. Aaron Slegers was knocked out in the 2nd inning against the Royals, which left a lot of burden on Minnesota’s relievers, and Reed in particular has had a tough stretch lately. He’s allowed 15 earned runs in 14 1/3 innings, with 10 strikeouts and 6 walks in that time. That stretch also included 7 days off in the middle, and manager Paul Molitor said this would be a good chance for Reed to take a step back and “reset.”

Reed began the year as the club’s roving setup man, but he’s been used in a lesser role lately. He signed a 2-year deal this winter in Minnesota for $16.75 million.

Busenitz has had a great year in Triple-A, with a 1.41 ERA in 32 innings, with a 37:6 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He’s also appeared in 6 games this year for Minnesota.