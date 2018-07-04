Byron Buxton opens up about injuries, his swing and his mindset after ‘frustrating’ start to the season

PAWTUCKET, R.I. —Prior to Tuesday’s game in Pawtucket, Byron Buxton was candid about his difficult start to the season.

After a breakout 2017 in which he played at an MVP level in the second half and won a Gold Glove and the Wilson Defensive Player of the Year award, Buxton’s had a star-crossed first three months of 2018. After suffering migraine headaches in Puerto Rico that put him on the DL in April, he fouled a ball off his foot in his first rehab game, breaking his big toe.

Never one to shy away from playing hurt, he tried to come back before the toe was healed, but struggled at the plate and wasn’t able to use the elite speed that makes him such a dangerous player defensively and on the base paths.

“It was [tough], not being able to cut and steal bases,” he said. “You see a good pitch to hit but you can’t put the right amount of pressure on [the foot] to swing at the ball the right way. That was the more frustrating part. It limited me from doing what I wanted to do.”

Buxton’s season was derailed before it ever really got going. He suffered the migraine and toe fracture just a handful of games into a season that already featured multiple postponements, games played in the snow, and an exhausting trip to Puerto Rico.

“Beginning of the year you obviously want to get things going, get off on the right foot, and this year never, never got off on the right foot,” he said. “It went from migraines, try to rehab, get the broken toe. I can’t really say it’s anybody’s fault, just freak accidents. Anybody could get migraines, anybody could break their toe fouling a ball off. It’s the craziest combination you could think of. Probably the most frustrating part is it’s just one toe, but it was the most important toe, you need it. You never know how much you need your big toe until you break it.”

There was some criticism of the Twins for putting Buxton on the DL for migraines. The thought was a headache, even a migraine, should clear up in a day or two. Anyone who’s had migraines knows that’s often not the case, and Buxton detailed just how debilitating they can be.

“I remember I got a migraine last year when we went to L.A.,” he said. “I was perfectly fine, played a Sunday afternoon game. Monday morning, I was like, ‘Wow,’ I didn’t even open my eyes and my head was hurting so bad. I was like, ‘Okay, maybe I just have a bad, bad headache.’ Next day I couldn’t move. It was one of those things where even if you flinch your body your head hurts. You try to stay as still as possible, you don’t want nothing to do with the world. That’s how I felt for about three days.”

When he suffered the migraine this year, he had to fly from Puerto Rico to Tampa with the team, which he described as a ‘nightmare.’ The migraines affect his mood, to the point that the normally mild-mannered Buxton said he was acting aggressively towards teammates.

“It was one of those things for me where I couldn’t think; I was very ill. Aggressive. But I didn’t know it. [People would say], ‘Hey Buck,’ and I’d say [sharply], ‘I’m fine.’ Once I got over it I was like, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry.’ They understand, but still, that’s not the way you would want to handle things.”

Buxton’s swing

Buxton’s tweaked his swing several times through his professional career. In 2016, he used a leg kick that produced great success in September. That month, he hit .287/.357/.653 with nine home runs and 17 extra base hits.

He began 2017 with the leg kick, but had trouble making consistent contact. In April and May of that season, he hit just .201/.288/.281 with 54 strikeouts in 139 at-bats. Working with hitting coach James Rowson, he abandoned the leg kick mid-season in place of a much shorter stride. The goal was to put the ball in play more and cut down on strikeouts, even if it meant losing some of the home run power he displayed the previous season.

The new mechanics worked. From June 1 through the end of the season, he hit .276/.326/.471, and significantly lowered his strikeout rate. That offensive performance, along with his elite defense, made him one of the league’s best players in the second half, and he finished 18 in the AL MVP voting and first on the team in bWAR (5.2).

Buxton again struggled to make contact early this season, both before and after the toe injury, though the latter stretch should be taken with a grain of salt given his comments about the injury’s impact on his lower half. Since moving to Triple-A, he’s tweaked his swing. Initially, he reintroduced the leg kick into his mechanics.

“Tried it,” he said of the leg kick. “Trial and error. Something to try out to put me on my backside a little bit more. I went back to my old swing. That’s what’s comfortable to me, that’s what I have a memory of. I know what I do wrong with that swing rather than trying to find a leg kick that I haven’t worked on for a little bit. It was frustrating because I see a fastball down the middle, but because I have a leg kick I’m not used to, I’m late. So I’m like, ‘Screw this,’ go back to my other swing. Now I’m more direct, which tells me I’m getting back on a level plane.”

The leg kick gives him more power but not as much contact. He said as he gets older it’s something he could bring back, but for now he’s looking to get back to making more regular contact and having a simpler approach.

“I want to be a leadoff hitter,” he said. “I have to be more consistent. I have a simple swing [now] that works for me and doesn’t make me think as much. That’s what you want to have, something that doesn’t allow you to overthink it.”

One of the most important components of Buxton’s journey: his self-belief. The frustrating start hasn’t taken away Buxton’s confidence. Last year’s success showed the type of player he’s capable of being in the big leagues, and with the pressure now off in Triple-A, he says he’s relaxed and able to work on getting back to that level.

“For the most part, I’m clear-headed, not thinking, comfortable, confident,” he said. “Once I work out a few kinks I’ll be back on track. I’m not going to put any more pressure on myself; don’t have any pressure. Stay confident. Stay loose. Keep having fun.”