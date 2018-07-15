What caused the benches to empty at Target Field? This Twins reliever played a big role

MINNEAPOLIS — Tampa Bay’s Daniel Robertson wanted to make one thing clear late Sunday afternoon at Target Field. He has nothing against the Twins’ Eduardo Escobar and, in fact, likes his fellow third baseman.

“I want to start off first and foremost by saying Escobar is a good dude, man,” Robertson said. “We talk all the time at third base. The guys likes Fogo de Chao, I like Fogo de Chao. So I want to start off by saying that.”

Considering that it was an incident between Robertson and Escobar that caused the benches and bullpens to empty twice in the seventh inning of in the Twins’ 11-7, 10-inning victory, it might be a while before Escobar and Robertson share a table at Fogo.

To get a better idea of where the hostility between the teams originated, you need to go back to the third inning of the Rays’ 19-6 victory over the Twins on Saturday at Target Field. A shift by the Rays that moved third baseman Matt Duffy toward second, enabled Eddie Rosario to get a substantial lead off third and cause a commotion that bothered starter Chris Archer. Archer was able to get out of the inning by striking out Escobar but the righthander wasn’t happy with Rosario’s antics.

Escobar was batting again in the bottom of the seventh on Sunday, and the Rays were again shifting, when Dozier danced off of third base with righthanded reliever Diego Castillo on the mound. A flustered Castillo committed a balk with an 0-2 count on Escobar, enabling Dozier to score the go-ahead run in celebratory fashion. The Twins had trailed 4-1 entering the seventh.

This is where it gets interesting.

Castillo’s next pitch came in around Escobar’s ankles and caused Ryan Pressly to start chirping from the Twins dugout, according to Rays catcher Jesus Sucre. “Pressly was talking bad to Castillo, like, ‘Hey, you’re trying to throw at him on purpose,'” Sucre said. ” … He was the one that started it. He was like, ‘Hey, he’s trying to hit him.’ I was like, ‘Hey, calm down man. Shut up.'” (Pressly already had been used for 1.1 innings so that’s why he was in the dugout and not the bullpen.)

Escobar, who had been hit by a pitch in his previous at-bat in the sixth inning, said he wasn’t upset with Castillo, but he did step out of the box after the commotion that evidently was caused by Pressly. That is when Robertson, who was shifted over toward shortstop, began gesturing for Escobar to get back in the batter’s box. “Robertson just started opening his arm and yelling stuff at me, which I couldn’t hear very well,” Escobar said. “That’s why I got frustrated.”

Robertson might have misunderstood what was going on at that point, judging from his explanation of why he started gesturing.

“(Escobar) was looking back up at our pitcher again and I just told him, ‘Hey, quit staring at our pitcher. Nobody’s trying to hit you; just get back in the box and hit,'” Robertson said. “That’s about it. Then he kind of came back at me. All respect due, if someone was yelling at me, I’d probably yell back. Just trying to tell him, ‘Nobody is trying to throw at you, nobody is trying to hit you. Play ball, get in the box, quit staring at the pitchers.’ It kind of got a little heated after that.”

It got very heated as players raced onto the field, one of the first being Archer, still upset about what happened Saturday. No punches were thrown and order was restored so Escobar could complete his at-bat. He was called out on strikes by plate umpire Ryan Additon to end the seventh but we weren’t done yet.

Escobar and Robertson again ended up exchanging words and the benches and bullpens emptied again. Escobar said he slammed his bat and helmet after the strikeout out of frustration and began to walk away. That’s when he said Robertson again began yelling at him. “I felt that was disrespectful,” Escobar said.

Robertson, of course, didn’t see it the same way.

“I was running off the field, trying to keep my head straight,” Robertson said. “I kind of glanced over toward the field, saw (Escobar) looking over to me, kept running. When I got back to the top step (of the dugout), he was still looking at me and I just said, ‘What? What do you want?’ And then the benches cleared again. Like I said, at the end of the day it’s probably a miscommunication. I’m here to back my teammates up, I’m here to back my pitchers up. That’s baseball, man. People are gonna get hit and you’re gonna get thrown inside. If you don’t like it, I don’t know.”

The only person who got ejected was Escobar, leaving Twins manager Paul Molitor unhappy. “(The umpires) said they had to do something and they didn’t hear anything on the Rays’ part,” Molitor said. “They thought Esco was the instigator the second time everybody went out. I didn’t have a lot of information as far as what to do other than argue there’s no way it should be one against none as far as who was getting (thrown) out of that game. But that’s the way it stood.”

Once again, the teams returned to their dugouts and bullpens without any punches being thrown.

Although Rays manager Kevin Cash said the pitch near Escobar’s legs had nothing to do with Dozier’s demonstrative celebration after he forced the balk, it’s difficult to believe that’s the truth. Which brings us back to Archer being so upset on Saturday that Rosario would take advantage of the third baseman vacating his position by running down the line while the pitcher tried to work.

It makes sense that a baserunner would try to make a pitcher’s life miserable if no one is near third base and, if that works, that player is likely to celebrate.

“That’s part of the risks you take in getting the people where you think you’re going to get an out, if the ball’s put in play,” Molitor said. “When you give a good baserunner like Dozier or Rosie an opportunity, it can cause a guy to flinch.”

That flinch can result in a balk, and for the Twins, it resulted in a key run on Sunday.