Derek Falvey and Thad Levine discuss trades, clubhouse chemistry, and incoming prospects

BOSTON–Prior to Saturday’s game at Fenway Park, Twins CBO Derek Falvey and G.M. Thad Levine spoke to reporters about the trade deadline, progress of Byron Buxton and Miguel Sano, and the prospects they got back in the Eduardo Escobar and Ryan Pressly trades.

The trade deadline and impact on the team

The trades of Escobar and Pressly were disappointing to the players in the clubhouse. That’s an expected reaction for any team, particularly one that’s still on the fringes of contention and just had one of their best wins of the season Thursday over Boston.

“It’s a challenging aspect of the job, but we’re part of this,” Falvey said. “Ultimately, these guys are professionals. They understand the reality of situations and this is obviously just one of those — Yesterday wasn’t what we wanted at the beginning of the season, the ideal outcome. But it felt like it was the right opportunity at the right time given what we felt we got back.

“I don’t expect the players to always understand that, and they shouldn’t,” he added. “They should want to go out and win tonight, no different than three, four days ago.”

Levine said he understood the frustration in the clubhouse, and showing up in Boston was in part to show accountability to the players.

“I think the perception is a lot of these decisions are clinical in nature,” he said. “We tried to hold ourselves to a high standard of trying to keep the human element involved and that’s part of the reason we’re here today. We understand that we may not be received with open arms, but we’re part of the path forward, from this day forward of what the next complexion of the Minnesota Twins looks like, and we want to be accountable on those decisions.”

Part of the frustration in the clubhouse was how they found out about Escobar’s trade. Paul Molitor was meeting with reporters when news flashed across a television in his office that Escobar had been traded. Escobar, and the rest of the team, found out the same way. It wasn’t a great look for the front office, and Levine seemed to acknowledge that, while leaving open the possibility the leak of the trade didn’t come on their end.

“I think I’m speaking on the behalf of both of us in saying it hurt us that Eduardo found out by way of something other than Paul, Derek, myself telling him,” said Levine. “The nature of these things is (media) is exceptional at finding things out and unfortunately it leaked and it did that before the deal was final. It’s unfortunate because that’s the last thing we wanted to do with somebody that is such a valued member of this family.”

Prospect packages

The Twins received a total of five prospects in the Escobar and Pressly trades. From Arizona, they received Single-A outfielders Gabriel Maciel and Ernie De La Trinidad, and Single-A pitcher Jhoan Duran. Maciel and Duran both ranked among the top-20 prospects in Arizona’s organization.

Houston sent pitcher Jorge Alcala and outfielder Gilberto Celestino. Both prospects ranked in the top-15 of the Astros’ system, according to MLB.com. Alcala and Celestino reached Double-A this season.

“I’d just say I think both sides were encouraged as to what we were able to accomplish yesterday,” Levine said. “By and large, we hadn’t seen a lot of these players play firsthand, so we’re relying heavily on the scouts and some of our R&D folks. The players that we got back have a chance to climb the ladder for us. We have what we believe to be a good farm system. I believe four of the top five will go right into our top 30 prospects, and I think that’s meaningful. I think what we were able to accomplish yesterday may not pay dividends tomorrow, but I think on the horizon, that just got brighter by the acquisition of the five players.”

Progress of Buxton and Sano

Falvey and Levine also provided an update on Byron Buxton and Miguel Sano.

Buxton, of course, has had a star-crossed 2018. After being sidelined by migraines in April, he fouled a ball off his foot in a rehab game, breaking his toe. After attempting a comeback in the majors without any rehab, he eventually hit the D.L. again, before being optioned to the minors after a rehab stint.

After injuring his hand earlier this month in Triple-A, he returned to Rochester’s lineup Friday, hitting a home run in his first game back.

“In 100 percent of his last one game, he’s hit a home run,” Levine joked. “We’ve had a few issues that he’s been fighting through this year, health-wise. So, I’d love to see him get a little head of steam underneath him. We’re still invested in his future, even if it’s at the expense of a modicum of impact he can make in 2018. So sure, we’re absolutely optimistic and hopeful that he’s going to be back up here and helping us this season. He would of course be another monumental shot in the arm.”

Sano, now back in the big leagues after spending about a month in Fort Myers and another week in Rochester, performed well in Fort Myers–both on and off the field–according to Falvey.

“I would say by and large he went down and put forth a tremendous effort,” Falvey said. “When we were in Detroit and we had that conversation with him, that was a difficult day. He took it and he really looked at it as an opportunity. That’s what we presented to him. We want you to be the best version of Miguel Sano you can be, not just the next best version of where he was that day. He’s put in a lot of work over the last six weeks to get himself back here and now an opportunity has presented and now he has to seize it. And ultimately he needs to grow and develop here.”