Eddie Rosario one of 5 ‘final vote’ all-star candidates in the American League

MINNEAPOLIS – The Twins were hopeful to get as many of their players as possible into the all-star game, and standing at center stage on the campaign trail was Eddie Rosario.

Given his strong first half of the season, some assumed Rosario would be rewarded with his first nod to the Midsummer Classic in his career. But considering the strong outfield candidates in the A.L., Rosario will have to earn his way in by way of a final vote.

Rosario is one of five candidates in the American League for the “final vote,” the annual campaign designed to give fans a way to have their voice heard over their favorite players that they believe got “snubbed” from the all-star roster.

Rosario is enjoying a breakout campaign in which the left fielder is batting .306/.346/.544 with 18 home runs and 53 RBIs in 85 games. Those numbers in a vacuum certainly look all-star-worthy.

Two things were working against Rosario getting in before the last-chance vote:

His A.L. competition in the outfield is fierce. Just look at the starters: Mike Trout, Mookie Betts and Aaron Judge. And look at several other players who could have been considered: Giancarlo Stanton, Mitch Haniger, Shin-Soo Choo, Andrew Benintendi, Michael Brantley.

The Twins entered play Sunday a full 10 games below .500. Starter J.O. Berrios was selected to the game as the lone Twins’ representative, and it’s fair to ask the question: How many all-stars should be chosen from a 38-48 team?

The other final vote candidates are Jean Segura, Andrelton Simmons, Benintendi and Stanton.

Two other Twins hopefuls, Eduardo Escobar and Fernando Rodney, did not make the team. Twins fans can vote for Rosario at MLB.com or Twinsbaseball.com.