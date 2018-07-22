Ervin Santana finally set to start for the Twins

It’s almost time to close the loop on the cascade of bad news that the 2018 Minnesota Twins have endured. Ervin Santana is set to pitch in a big league game Wednesday against the Blue Jays, according to multiple reports.

In early February, just as the Twins were set to report to Fort Myers for spring training, the news came down that Santana needed to have surgery on the middle finger on his pitching hand. Last year’s opening day starter and ace of the staff, that served as a bit of a blow to a team that was again counting on Santana to shoulder a good deal of the load. Maybe he wouldn’t have repeated last year’s excellence, but the thinking in some corners was that Santana would be a quality representative for a rotation looking to take that next step forward.

Anyway, good teams overcome the occasional bad news, and the Twins appeared set to be one of those good teams.

Then came the bad news about Jorge Polanco’s 80-game drug suspension.

Then Logan Morrison and Lance Lynn struggled out of the gate as late-signing free agents. Fernando Rodney had a rocky April.

Then Jason Castro was hurt, and later lost for the season.

Byron Buxton got migraines, broke his toe, struggled to regain his swing and eventually was sent back to the minors.

Miguel Sano was heavy in spring training and struck out in 40% of his plate appearances, missed time with an injury and eventually was sent all the way back to Single-A Fort Myers to work on his craft.

All of that is to say that 2018 has seen a lot of bad news for the Minnesota Twins. And Santana’s delayed surgery was the first in that extensive string of events.

The club would be without Santana for about a month of the regular season, according to early expectations. The surgery originally was delayed in favor of rest, but when that didn’t work leading into spring training, Santana had the operation. At that time, the Twins estimated that the 35-year-old starter would be back by late-April or early-May.

A few stops and starts along the way has led to this point: Santana’s lengthy rehab almost finished, with and first start of the season will instead come in late-July. If his velocity and command are back to where fans came to expect, then Santana will be a boost to the rotation. Based on the way the current starters are slated, Santana’s return should also give an extra day of rest to the rest of the veteran rotation.

Related viewing:

Source: kare11.com