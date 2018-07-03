Gabriel Moya rejoins Twins, a team in need of a fresh arm

The Twins had their pitching staff working overtime this weekend in Chicago, and Monday’s extra-innings loss asked new guy Zack Littell to pitch in the decisive moments at the end of the game.

Matt Belisle was believed to be available, but the rest of the cleanup crew has pitched so much recently that the team wanted to bolster its pitching staff before the end of the Brewers series.

Enter Gabriel Moya.

The Twins recalled Moya on Tuesday, and optioned Littell to make room. Littell shows promise as a young pitcher but on Monday he walked in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Moya has appeared in 5 games this year for the Twins. He made the club out of spring training. In 20 appearances for Triple-A Rochester, the young lefty has a 1.64 ERA and a 38:9 strikeout-to-walk ratio.