Good for the hitter, bad for the pitcher: Twins split at MLB Futures Game

Some good and some bad for the Twins in the MLB Futures Game.

Twins outfield prospect Alex Kirilloff was 2-for-2 with a run scored in the All-Star weekend Futures Game on Sunday. He missed last year after Tommy John surgery in spring training, but there’s plenty to be excited about for the young outfield prospect.

The 2016 first-round pick has moved up to Fort Myers, after crushing the competition offensively in low-A Cedar Rapids. Combined this season Kirilloff is batting .322/.372/.533 with 14 home runs and 70 RBIs. He won’t turn 21 until November and we’re talking about the low minors here, but it’s fair to say that there’s a lot to like on the stats page for the Miracle right fielder. MLB.com rated him as the system’s third-best propsect before the season, behind only his Miracle teammate Royce Lewis and shortstop Nick Gordon.

On other side of the game, Lewis Thorpe (Australia) was pitching for the World Team. He surrendered 4 earned runs on 3 hits in 2/3 of an inning. He walked a batter, struck out a batter and served up 2 home runs to the uber-talented USA Team (longballs to Danny Jansen and Ke’Bryan Hayes).

Still, the future likely is bright for the Melbourne-native. Thorpe has a 3.95 ERA in 84 1/3 innings for Double-A Chattanooga. He’s got a 106:24 strikeout-to-walk ratio in the Southern League and was selected to the Futures Game. Thorpe is rated No. 11 in the Twins’ system by MLB.com, although he might have rated higher if he hadn’t missed extensive time with multiple injuries, including Tommy John surgery.

So, bad outing aside, Thorpe appears to be on a good track.