Here’s who the Twins got back in the Eduardo Escobar trade

On Friday, the Twins traded Eduardo Escobar to the Diamondbacks for three Single-A prospects. All three prospects were at Single-A Kane County, which competes in the same division of the Midwest League as Cedar Rapids, the Twins’ Single-A affiliate.

Here’s a quick look at the three prospects.

Gabriel Maciel, CF

Maciel, 19, is the highest rated prospect the Twins got in the trade. MLB.com ranks him as the No. 11 prospect in the Diamondbacks’ organization. He’s currently hitting .287/.362/.333 in 313 plate appearances.

Maciel doesn’t have much power, but is considered a speedy outfielder who has a chance to stick in center. He has a fairly low strikeout rate (16%) and good plate discipline for his age.

Jhoan Duran, SP

Duran, 20, is the No. 19 prospect in Arizona’s organization. He currently has a 4.73 ERA, 24.5% strikeout rate and 9.7% walk rate in 64.2 IP, all as a starter. Duran is 6-foot-5 and throws in the mid-90s, occasionally touching the upper 90s. He was signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2015.

Ernie De La Trinidad, OF

De La Trinidad, 22, has the best numbers of the three prospects. In 379 plate appearances, he’s slashing .311/.403/.442 with 8 home runs and 23 total extra base hits. The corner outfielder, however, is fairly old for his level, which is likely part of the reason he wasn’t among MLB.com’s top 30 prospects. De La Trinidad is exclusively a corner outfielder, starting 50 games in right field and 30 in left field.

The Twins haven’t announced where the three prospects will report, but there’s a good chance they’ll stay in the Midwest League with Cedar Rapids.