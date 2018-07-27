‘It’s kind of a punch in the gut’: Twins react to trade of Eduardo Escobar

BOSTON–The Twins appear to be sellers.

Friday afternoon, about three hours before first pitch and 18 hours after one of their most impressive wins of the year, the Twins traded Eduardo Escobar to the Arizona Diamondbacks for a trio of Single-A prospects.

The move itself appeared to take Twins players and coaches by surprise. The way they found out about it added a layer of confusion and frustration.

As the media met with manager Paul Molitor pre-game, news flashed across a television in Molitor’s office that Escobar had been traded to the Diamondbacks. After a few seconds of silence, a reporter asked Molitor whether he anticipated any lineup changes, while pointing to the television.

“I don’t know about that,” said Molitor, glancing at the TV. “We’ll just have to see.”

“It’s not the way you would like it, but it’s real,” he said about the situation surrounding the trade deadline. “You’re kind of monitoring between conversations, updates. Some things seem like they get hot and then they cool off. You never really know until something’s official. You have it in your mind that things can change at any given time and make adjustments.”

When the media exited Molitor’s office, the clubhouse was quiet, and it appeared they’d seen the same news flash across the television. Escobar, who was in the original lineup, was no longer in the part of the clubhouse available to reporters.

About an hour later, the Twins officially announced the move, and said Escobar was already on his way to the airport to catch a flight to San Diego, where Arizona is playing a weekend series against the Padres.

The clubhouse was closed shortly after, but Joe Mauer and Kyle Gibson met with reporters on the field about an hour before game time. Both indicated that the mood in the clubhouse was somber and emotional.

“It’s kind of a punch in the gut,” said Mauer. “There are a lot of guys hurting right now. Esky means a lot to a lot of guys in that clubhouse. There’s a lot of emotions running through me. Esky means a lot to me personally and I know to a lot of guys in that clubhouse.”

Escobar, of course, is among the most popular players on the Twins, and one of the longest-tenured. Since coming to the organization in a 2011 trade that sent Francisco Liriano to the White Sox, he’s blossomed from a little-used infielder into one of the better players on the team. He’s had his best year this season, slashing .274/.338/.514.

“He’s a guy that I’ve grown to love, him and his family,” said Gibson. “They’re great people, and I hate to see him go. Hopefully Arizona knows how good of a player they got on and off the field. He’s just an upstanding citizen, loves people in the clubhouse, and his family does a lot in the community.”

The timing of the trade, and how players heard about it, was less than ideal. No one in the clubhouse seemed to know the trade was coming, and Escobar being in the original lineup suggests it came together quickly.

“It’s happened so fast that there’s a lot of emotions,” said Mauer. “I think we all are [shocked]. We were going out to batting practice. It happened pretty quick. It’s really early and it’s really tough right now. This is the part of the game I really don’t like, but whether I like it or not, it happens.”

Gibson said it was awkward how the information was disseminated, in the sense that nobody knew about it and they found out from seeing it on TV.

“That’s probably the least favorite part about it,” he said. “Things get leaked, things get said before the players even know. And he’s preparing for a game and Mollie doesn’t even know and other people don’t even know before everybody else finds out. I’m not going to lie, a guy like that adds a lot to the clubhouse and when you see a teammate who’s going through a change, it’s tough.”

The trade sends a pretty clear signal to the team, of course. After yesterday’s win, there’s was optimism from Gibson, Fernando Rodney and others that the Twins were playing good baseball and could catch the Indians. Now, they’ll have to do that without one of their key players, knowing that others could go in the next four days.

Mauer and Gibson both said they were surprised at the timing, after the team had won four games in a row, and suggested it may mean more moves are coming.

“I try not to predict what can happen, but when you lose a piece like Esky, probably some things are going to happen, some more things can happen,” Mauer said. “But I try not to predict anything and go out and control the things I can control.”

“We kind of thought each win might delay it each day,” said Gibson. “Obviously it didn’t. But that’s a tough rollercoaster to be on. You have the high and feeling really good about where you’re going, and then you have a piece of the puzzle taken out.”