Left wrist strain lands Byron Buxton on disabled list at Rochester

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins got some good news regarding Byron Buxton on Saturday, even though the center fielder will be placed on the seven-day disabled list at Triple-A Rochester.

An MRI performed on Buxton’s left wrist showed that he suffered a left wrist strain during a third-inning at-bat on Thursday. Buxton was bothered by pain in the wrist after fouling off two pitches and left the game at that point.

X-rays proved negative and an MRI confirmed that Buxton has inflammation in the wrist. That’s good news considering there was concern that Buxton had suffered an injury to the hamate bone. A break of that bone likely would have kept Buxton out for a couple of months.

The Twins feared Buxton had injured his hamate bone late last season but it turned out to be a bruised left hand. That injury only caused him to miss one game.

This has been a miserable season for Buxton, who was expected to play an important role for the Twins after winning a Gold Glove in center field in 2017.

He missed time in April because of migraine headaches and was on a rehab stint with Single-A Fort Myers when he broke the big toe on his left foot by fouling a ball off it. Buxton returned to the Twins in May but continued to be bothered by the injury and looked lost at the plate.

The Twins put Buxton back on the disabled list and have since used an option to keep him at Rochester because of his continued struggles at the plate. Buxton, who is hitting .156/.183/.200 with four RBIs in 28 games with the Twins this season, stayed in Rochester during the three-day break for the International League All-Star game so he could work with Red Wings hitting coach Chad Allen.

Buxton had gone 5-for-13 in the three games before the break to raise his average to .239. He is now hitting .232/.303/.377 with two home runs and six RBIs in 18 games for the Red Wings.

This latest injury is another setback for Buxton — it’s unclear exactly how long he will miss — but in this case the news could have been much worse.