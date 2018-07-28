Miguel Sano on being back in the majors: ‘It’s beautiful.’

BOSTON–Miguel Sano returned from to the big leagues Saturday, five weeks after being sent to Fort Myers to work on his swing and conditioning.

Sano looked trimmer upon his return, after working on his conditioning and swing in Fort Myers for a month, and playing four games for Triple-A Rochester. Sano returned earlier than expected, with the Twins needing an infielder to replace the recently traded Eduardo Escobar.

He seemed appreciative of being back in the majors.

“It’s beautiful,” he said. “It’s exciting to be back with the team. I’m excited to get out there today and play hard.”

The slugger said his time in Fort Myers was beneficial. He worked out four hours a day, spending significant time improving his body and conditioning. Though he was in Florida for 28 days, he only played 19 games. He played about every other day in the beginning, but ramped it up towards the end of his stay.

“It was an experience,” he said. “It wasn’t negative. It was something positive now that I look back at it. It helped me realize the steps I needed to do to be back up here. It was a good experience and I learned a lot from it. I was more focused on my body, working on that. Working on my defense and everything else rather than playing games.”

Sano wasn’t just working on his weight. His pitch recognition took a step back before the demotion, and part of the rationale for going to the minors was to better recognize breaking balls. G.M. Thad Levine said last month Sano was taking a lot of pitches and getting deep into counts to work on tracking pitches. Sano’s swing and health are connected, he said.

“”The swing is the same but since I worked on my entire body, I feel healthier and it’s allowing me to swing better,” Sano said. “I feel a lot better. Healthy and a lot better.”

To his credit, Sano took the demotion well at the time, and said he understood why they made the move. He reiterated that Saturday.

“I obviously understood the reason to work on myself,” he said. “This is my future and they had my future in mind. I worked hard on myself. It’s my life and my future as well and I’m looking forward to it.”