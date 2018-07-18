Miguel Sano leaves Twins’ minor league team to handle family matter

Miguel Sano has found success at Single-A Fort Myers as he tries to fix his game and get into shape, but the Twins third baseman is putting things on hold for a few days to tend to a family matter in the Dominican Republic.

Sano was placed on the temporarily inactive list on Monday, according to the Pioneer Press and the Star Tribune. Sano, who was sent to high Single-A by the Twins on June 14, isn’t expected to be gone for long.

He is hitting .328/.442/.453 with two home runs and 12 RBIs in 19 games with the Miracle. The Twins sent Sano to Fort Myers with a training plan for him to get into better shape and a plan for him to be used as a designated hitter one day, at third base the next and take the third day off to work on conditioning.

Sano, an All-Star last season with the Twins, was hitting .203/.270/.405 with seven home runs and 27 RBIs when he was sent to Fort Myers.

While Sano will be away from Fort Myers, the Twins also are without center fielder Byron Buxton at Triple-A Rochester. Buxton, who like Sano is trying to get his game back on track in the minors, is on the seven-day disabled list because of a wrist injury.