Slimmer and improving Miguel Sano promoted to Triple-A Rochester

Miguel Sano is back from the Dominican Republic after tending to a family matter, but he won’t remain at Single-A Fort Myers. Instead, the Twins announced Friday that Sano will report to Triple-A Rochester as he continues to try to get back to the big leagues.

Sano was sent to high Single-A by the Twins on June 14 after spending the season struggling at the plate and with his weight. Sano, an All-Star last season with the Twins, was hitting .203/.270/.405 with seven home runs and 27 RBIs when he was sent to Fort Myers.

Sano was sent to the Twins’ spring training home with a plan for him to get into better shape and also be used as a designated hitter one day, at third base the next and take the third day off to work on conditioning. The Star Tribune reported that Sano has lost about 20 pounds.

He was hitting .328/.442/.453 with two home runs and 12 RBIs in 19 games with the Miracle. Sano was placed on the temporarily inactive list on Monday as he left Fort Myers to return to the Dominican Republic.

If Sano has success at Rochester, and is in the type of physical condition the Twins want, he could return to the big-league club in the coming weeks. It is not certain if Sano will play the majority of his time at third base or first base when the Twins bring him back.

The Twins also announced Friday that they have recalled infielder/outfielder Taylor Motter from Rochester. Motter, who played in 15 games for the Twins this season before being sent to Rochester, will take the 25-man roster spot of righthanded starter Fernando Romero, who started Sunday for the Twins and was optioned back to Triple-A after the game.