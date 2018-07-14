Mining the Minors: Miguel Sano progressing in Florida; Fernando Romero pitching well in Rochester

Miguel Sano appears to be working his way back to the big leagues.

Sano’s been in Fort Myers for a month, working on his swing and conditioning under the watchful eye of Twins coaches, trainers, and nutritionists at their complex in Southwest Florida. On the field, he’s performing well, though putting up numbers at that level should be the expectation for the 2017 all-star.

In 17 games through play Thursday, Sano’s hitting .328/.426/.448 with two home runs, one double, and 17 strikeouts in 68 appearances. There are a few things we can take away from that small sample size.

First, he’s walking a lot, which is a good sign for the slugger. When Sano first came up in 2015, he consistently took at-bats that rivaled a 10-year MLB veteran. His .385 OBP that year led the team by a wide margin, and his patience forced opposing pitchers to give him more to hit in the zone. His walk rate hasn’t been the same since, as he chased more and more pitches out of the zone, particularly breaking balls. Of course, Sano is drawing free passes against High-A pitchers, so we can’t make confident claims about a return to his old form, but it is encouraging that he appears to be emphasizing walks as he rebuilds his approach.

Second, he isn’t hitting for much power. Three extra base hits in 68 plate appearances isn’t much given the competition. This is much less concerning. We know Sano can hit for power. Even in his terrible start to this season, he was slugging his share of home runs and doubles. The guess here is he’s working on tracking pitches and refining his swing, knowing the power will be there.

Third, the strikeout rate is still elevated (25%). It’s down from what it was in the majors (40.8%) this year, but that’s still a pretty high number for a player of his caliber. On a recent episode of The Scoop podcast with 1500 ESPN’s Darren Wolfson, G.M. Thad Levine provided an explanation for the strikeout rate.

“The strike out rate is diminished from the majors, but still significant,” said Levine. “Miguel’s report on that is that he’s really trying to focus on his timing, so he’s trying to take as many pitches as he can, leading to a lot of two-strike counts, leading to a lot less early count contact, leading to some strikeouts. He himself is not concerned about the strikeouts, and thinks that he can reduce those pretty quickly if he got a little bit more aggressive early in counts. It makes sense; we’ll see how that plays as he continues to move through the minor leagues.”

It will be interesting to track whether the strikeouts do indeed drop when he moves up to Triple-A, which all signs point to happening soon. Figuring out a way to put the ball in play more often is critical to Sano’s offensive development.

Fernando Romero

Romero’s posted three strong starts since his return to Rochester in late-June. In 18.2 innings, he allowed just three earned runs, with 15 strikeouts and seven walks. On the season, Romero now has a 2.04 ERA in Triple-A.

The walk rate (10.5%) in Triple-A is still a bit elevated, and is actually higher than his walk rate in the big leagues (8.5%). When Romero was demoted, the Twins said one of the areas he needed to work on is fastball command. That was evident at times in the big leagues as well. When he was locating the fastball he was dominant, because of the electric stuff. He generally got beat up when he missed location, leaving pitches in the middle of the zone or missing badly and falling behind in the count.

Overall, it’s certainly been an encouraging year for the young right-hander, both because of his numbers and good health. Romero set a career high with 125 IP last season, and he’s already at 91 this year. The Twins likely have an innings limit for Romero, though I don’t believe they’ve announced it publicly. If Minnesota makes an unexpected playoff push and Romero is back with the big club in the late stages of the season, it would be a fascinating subplot to see how far they push him. Assuming that doesn’t happen, I’d be surprised if Romero’s still pitching deep into September.

Stephen Gonsalves

Gonsalves has had a bit of a puzzling year. The numbers are still good overall: 3.66 ERA in Triple-A, and an opponents’ batting average under .200. His strikeout rate is solid, and he hasn’t given up many long balls.

His walk rate, however, is very high. Gonsalves has walked 51 batters in 84.1 innings so far this year with Rochester. That’s out of character for the southpaw, who was very stingy in issuing free passes in 2017.

“Stephen’s had a little bit of an up-and-down year,” said Twins CBO Derek Falvey recently. “Command numbers have been a little bit of a concern. Fastball command [in particular]. There’s some growing pains he’s going through.”

If Gonsalves can limit the walks in the second half of the season, there’s a good chance he’ll be up with the big club in August or September, particularly if the team trades away starters like Lance Lynn and Ervin Santana. With the rest of his numbers strong and a track record suggesting the walks are an outlier, there’s still plenty to like about the top-100 prospect.

Nick Gordon

Gordon’s hitting .240/.259/.355 in 46 games in Rochester, through play Thursday. The average and on base percentage are down in his first stint in Triple-A, but by all accounts the bat is legit, and he’s still showing plenty of power for a middle infielder. If Brian Dozier and/or Eduardo Escobar are traded at month’s end, Gordon has a good shot of coming up, and he’ll certainly be up in September assuming he stays healthy. Still just 22, he should have an excellent shot of being an everyday player for the Twins next season.

I talked with Gordon recently in Pawtucket about his development. You can find that piece here.

LaMonte Wade

The move from Double-A to Triple-A doesn’t seem to have affected Wade at all; he’s continued to put up remarkably consistent offensive numbers. In 28 games for the Red Wings, he’s hitting .253/.398/.440, after hitting .298/.393/.444 in 46 games for Chattanooga.

Wade’s ability to draw walks and put the ball in play is remarkable, and he’s added some power this year, with 10 home runs. He projects as a quintessential fourth outfielder in the big leagues, and could take over for Robbie Grossman in that role next season. Wade’s also a strong candidate to be a September call-up this season.

Tyler Jay

Jay currently has a 3.31 ERA. 20.8% strikeout rate, and 7.8% walk rate in 35.1 innings for Double-A Chattanooga. The good news is he’s been healthy this year, after injuries wiped out nearly all of last season. The bad news is the strikeouts are down, particularly for a reliever.

Ideally, a left-handed reliever with a plus fastball and slider—which Jay had coming out of college—would have a strikeout rate in the 30s in Double-A. That hasn’t happened yet this season for Jay, now in his age-24 season. There’s still time, and the talent is certainly there, but the Twins will likely want to see a few more strikeouts before he’s promoted to Triple-A.