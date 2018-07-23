Mining the Minors: Who could the Twins call up after the trade deadline?

After getting swept by lowly Kansas City in their first series after the all-star break, the Twins find themselves 9.5 games behind first-place Cleveland.

With just over a week until the non-waiver trade deadline, selling appears to be the only viable play for a team that had legitimate postseason aspirations in March. Trading established starters would signal the likely end of the competitive portion of the 2018 season, but it also opens up opportunities for potential pieces of the future to get big league auditions.

The Twins have a number of intriguing prospects in the high minors who deserve a chance to show what they can do in the big leagues. Some have already seen major league time, while others are still waiting for their first opportunity. Here’s a look at who could be traded, and who Twins fans might see take over for those players in August and September.

Infield trade candidates: Brian Dozier, Eduardo Escobar, Logan Morrison, Joe Mauer

Dozier, as you well know, is probably the most likely player to get traded, and perhaps their most valuable commodity. Chances are good he’ll be in Milwaukee, Boston or L.A. by month’s end.

Escobar should be moved as well, given how well he’s performed with the bat and his impending free agency. He may not fetch as much as Dozier, but he’s a similar player, in terms of defensive flexibility and offensive repertoire, as Eduardo Nunez was in 2016. Nunez brought back a borderline top-100 prospect, Adalberto Mejia.

Morrison’s having a down year, and wouldn’t bring back much of anything in the trade market. If he gets hot over the next week, maybe a team looking for a left-handed bench bat would take on some of his remaining salary.

Mauer is by far the most interesting name, of course, but he’s listed last here because no one really knows whether he’d agree to a deal, and he has a full no-trade clause. It’d be a great story if he went to a team like the Yankees and finally got a chance at postseason glory, and there’s a legitimate argument to make for him doing so. Would Minnesota fans really care if he moved on? And should Mauer, after all the heat he’s taken from said fans, care? I don’t know the answer to those questions, but I do know Mauer has more than earned a chance to go looking for a ring.

Potential replacements: Miguel Sano, Nick Gordon, Kennys Vargas

It’s strange to think of Sano as a replacement for a traded player, but here we are. After a month in Florida working on his conditioning and pitch recognition, Sano’s now in Rochester facing stiffer competition. The plan on the Twins’ end may be for him to get 10 days or so in Triple-A, then come up around August 1 to fill in for Escobar at third. For what it’s worth, Sano hit well against High-A competition in Florida, though the strikeouts are still a concern. Let’s see if he’s able to cut back on them in Rochester, as he told Thad Levine he’d do once moved up.

Gordon’s been the source of endless speculation, in terms of both when he’ll be called up, and what position he’ll play. He’s not hitting particularly well in Rochester–.243/.265/.347—but I don’t think that small sample means a lot, to be honest. He hit well last year and this year in Chattanooga, and more importantly, his bat projects to be MLB-caliber by most evaluators.

With Jorge Polanco the everyday starter at shortstop, Gordon would likely slot in mostly at second as Dozier’s replacement, which could end up being his final defensive position. (Note: I don’t think it’s a lock Gordon gets called up right away. He’s not yet a finished product, and the Twins may want him to continue to develop the glove in Triple-A. September might be more realistic).

It’s easy to forget Vargas is still even in the organization. He’s no longer on the 40-man roster, rarely gets discussed as a possible call-up, and isn’t hitting particularly well in Rochester. In 89 games, he’s slashing just .228/.305/.385 with 13 home runs. After being outrighted off the 40-man and clearing waivers in March, Vargas—one of the nicest guys in the organization—openly expressed his frustration with his current position. It was hard to blame him or discredit what he was saying, because he was right. But, he also hasn’t put up the numbers to earn another shot. If Morrison and/or Mauer leave, he could get one final chance to show what he can do in the big leagues.

Starting pitching trade candidates: Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson, Ervin Santana

Lynn seems likely to get dealt, if the Twins can find a trade partner. He’s struggled with control all year, and hasn’t been able to get deep into games. His 61 walks leads the American League, and the 5.23 ERA isn’t particularly tempting for a team looking to upgrade their rotation. He does have a track record though, and perhaps a move back to the National League could reinvigorate him.

Gibson has been phenomenal, and appears to have finally figured things out in his age-30 season. The ERA is down, and the swinging strikes and strikeouts are way up. He could be a potential No. 3 or 4 starter for a playoff team. With a year left of team control, the price tag will be high for Gibson, and if the Twins’ front office is buying into the success, they probably want to keep him around for 2019. This front office doesn’t appear married to any player, though, so if the right package was offered they could move him.

Santana seems a more likely trade candidate in August (he’d have to clear waivers first). He’ll only have two starts in the big leagues prior to the non-waiver deadline (July 25 at Toronto and July 30 vs Cleveland), so unless he really dazzles and shows increased velocity from what he’s done in his rehab starts in the minors–where he sat in the high-80s–he’ll probably be in a Twins uniform at least through most of August.

Potential replacements: Fernando Romero, Stephen Gonsalves, Adalberto Mejia, Zack Littell

Romero pitched reasonably well in his first go-around in the majors this season, and has pitched very well in Triple-A. The Twins want him to continue working on fastball command, so if they kept him down, it’d likely be because they value his development more than getting big league innings in 2018. Romero figures to be a rotation fixture in 2019, either way. It’s also important to note that he’s very likely on an innings limit this season, which could prevent him from pitching deep into September. It seems like a good bet we’ll see him back in the big leagues this season—at least for a short stint—at some point, however.

Gonsalves has had a strange year, though the overall numbers in Triple-A are good. In 70 innings, he has a 3.34 ERA and 23.2% strikeout rate. Across Double-A and Triple-A, opponents are hitting just .182/.315/.283 against him. The walks remain a concern. Gonsalves has a very high 15.7% walk rate in Triple-A. in seven of his 18 starts, he’s walked four or more batters. Control issues is likely the primary reason he’s been passed up for spot starts, in favor of Romero, Adalberto Mejia, and Zack Littell. He should make it to the big leagues at some point this season, but the Twins may want to see the walk rate go down before they bring him up.

Mejia is getting a spot start Monday in Toronto. With Santana starting Wednesday, he’ll likely be sent back down after that start until after the trade deadline. He should get more opportunities, though, and the Twins need to figure out soon if the 25-year-old is part of the solution.

Littell has had 3.1 bad innings in the big leagues, and 67 mostly good ones in Triple-A. He’s the youngest pitcher on the Red Wings roster, and has already reached the big leagues due to fantastic minor league numbers and a four-pitch mix. His stuff isn’t overpowering, so when he’s off—as he was in his two big league appearances—it’s not pretty. But the track record is there, and he deserves a run in the big leagues to prove his stuff can play. Whether that’s this year or next year is up in the air.

Relief trade candidates: Zach Duke, Fernando Rodney

Duke’s a solid lefty on a one-year deal, and figures to get dealt, though likely for a modest return.

After a terrible April, Rodney’s rebounded to have a strong season. He has a team option, so the Twins may want to keep him around for relatively cheap, but he’d look awfully good as a seventh inning guy for a contender.

Potential replacements: Tyler Duffey, Gabriel Moya, Nick Anderson, John Curtiss, Jake Reed, Luke Bard, Trevor May

The Twins have a cavalcade of relievers in Triple-A who could see time in the second half. Duffey, Moya, Curtiss, and Bard have all been in the majors for stints this season. Anderson is a hard-throwing, late-bloomer who made the Triple-A all-star game and has good numbers. (He’s also #oneofus).

The pitcher I’m most interested in seeing is Trevor May. The plan was for May to come back as a starter this season, and as he began his rehab stint this year following Tommy John surgery, he did so as a starter. His last nine appearances, however, have all come out of the ‘pen. (He was technically used as “the opener” Sunday, pitching the first inning before giving way to Littell.) In 14.1 innings as a reliever, he has eleven strikeouts and eight walks, while giving up two earned runs. Seven of those strikeouts have come in his last three outings. The Twins need to figure out what they have in May, and where they want him to pitch. At some point this year, that should happen in the majors.