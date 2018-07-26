Notes from Fenway: Gibson’s great start, Rosario’s blunder, and the Fernando Rodney Experience

BOSTON–The Twins started their four-game series at Fenway Park Thursday as a team in limbo.

Entering Thursday, the Twins stood 7.5 games behind Cleveland and five days away from the trade deadline. Any chance Minnesota has of convincing the front office not to sell probably hinges on taking at least three of four from Boston. That’s a tall task any year, but particularly daunting this season. Boston’s 71-33 record is the best in baseball, as is their 34-14 home record.

Minnesota’s in a precarious state, and manager Paul Molitor knows it.

“We need to win,” he said prior to Thursday’s game. “We’re not in the best of positions.”

On Thursday, they did just that, winning a highly entertaining game, 2-1. With Cleveland off, Minnesota’s now seven games behind the first-place Indians.

Gibson’s brilliance

Kyle Gibson has been the subject of a lot of trade talk over the past few weeks, and he showed Thursday why he’s becoming a coveted asset. Facing the best team in baseball in a hostile environment, Gibson was brilliant. He held the Red Sox to one run on four hits over eight innings, striking out seven and throwing a career-high 120 pitches.

Gibson commanded the zone, kept Boston’s vaunted offense off-balance, and took care of the top of Boston’s order–Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi, and J.D. Martinez–in the eighth, thanks in part to a great diving stop by Ehire Adrianza on a Betts smash.

Gibson’s aware of the rumors swirling around him, and the tenuous state of the club. He wants to keep it going with the Twins.

“Even though we’re seven games back, we’ve got a lot of confidence in here,” he said. “It’s games like this that keep giving us more and more confidence.”

He admitted it’s been strange not knowing if he’s going to be dealt, or whether Thursday was the last start of his Twins’ career.

“It’s been weird,” he said. “I don’t think anyone in here wants to be sellers. We believe we can come back on them, we believe we might be the only team that can catch Cleveland. I think we’re hitting our stride at the right time. It’s tough. You try to focus on the plan and not know if today’s the day you come in and go somewhere else.”

If it was Gibson’s last game as a Twin, it was quite a way to go out.

The Fernando Rodney Experience

There was no better example of the Fernando Rodney Experience than Thursday’s game. Coming in with a one-run lead, he gave up a leadoff single to Xander Bogaerts. After getting two outs, he walked Blake Swihart and Brock Holt.

Fenway Park was on its feet, the sellout crowd hanging on every pitch. Rodney fell behind Jackie Bradley Jr. 3-0, one ball away from walking in the tying run. After Bradley took two strikes, Rodney blew him away with a 97 MPH fastball.

“You have to entertain the people,” said Rodney after the game.

He certainly did that, and showed again that he still has the stuff to get big outs in big situations, even if it isn’t always easy.

Rosario’s baserunning

Had the Twins lost, one of the biggest plays in Thursday’s game would have been a baserunning blunder Eddie Rosario made in the sixth. With the Twins down 1-0 and Rosario at first, Brian Dozier hit a one-out single to center. Rosario successfully challenged Jackie Bradley Jr.’s arm, advancing to third on the play. Dozier then alertly scampered to second, getting in just ahead of the tag.

Rosario, somewhat inexplicably, then tried to advance home after the throw went to second, and was thrown out by several steps.

Rosario makes a lot of good, aggressive baserunning plays, and other times makes you shake your head. I suppose that comes with the territory when you’re as aggressive as he is, and in my view the good significantly outweighs the bad when it comes to his work on the bases.

Prior to the game, Paul Molitor, a great baserunner during his playing days, was asked about Rosario’s development running the bases.

“It’s improved,” he said. “A good baserunning play can be a momentum changer. It can work conversely too. Guys have to have the feel and awareness and anticipation to know when the risk is worthwhile. 90 feet can be really important in a game. Sometimes you just have to measure if it’s the right time and right circumstance to go ahead and take that chance.”

“I’m glad that he’s one of those guys that will take chances, because I think more times than not, as opposed to a couple of years ago, he’s making better decisions.”

After the game, Molitor said he had no problem with Rosario’s play. I’d quibble with that given that there was only one out (Molitor did note that it would have been a better play with two outs) and the Twins had one of their best hitters–Eduardo Escobar–due up next. But if you deem Rosario’s baserunning a net positive, then you have to live with the mistakes.