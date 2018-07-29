Notes from Fenway: Max Kepler sits after collision; Matt Magill on breakout season

BOSTON–The Twins entered Sunday’s game at Fenway Park eight games behind Cleveland, and in the midst of an apparent sell-off.

Still in the lineup, though, was Brian Dozier, who seems to have survived the four-game series in Boston in which teammate and good friend Eduardo Escobar was shipped to Arizona, and Ryan Pressly to Houston. Whether he’s still in a Twins uniform Tuesday night against Cleveland, after the non-waiver trade deadline passes earlier that day, is an open question.

Cleveland, coincidentally, is one of the teams rumored to be in on Dozier, along with San Francisco, Boston and L.A. At the beginning of the Boston series, I wondered whether Dozier would start it in a Twins uniform, and end it playing against them. A similar possibility exists at Target Field in the coming days against the Indians.

“The main thing is just, it’s a cliche and we say it all the time, but there is another game today and we have to find a way to win today,” Dozier said. “It really is that simple. In this game you try to find motivation however you can. It comes and goes and it’s different every week, every month, and if people want to find it [trades] motivating right now, that’s a good thing.”

Kepler sits again

Max Kepler was out of the lineup for a second consecutive day Sunday, after hitting the wall hard in the ninth inning of Friday’s 4-3 loss. Kepler tried to reach out over the wall trying to rob Rafael Devers of a game-tying home run, hitting his ribs against the short wall that separates Boston’s bullpen from the field. The play was a bit reminiscent of Torii Hunter’s attempted catch of David Ortiz’s grand slam in the 2013 ALCS, when Hunter tumbled over the wall, hitting his head on the ground in the bullpen.

The Twins posted their lineup a bit later than usual Sunday, waiting to see how Kepler responded to throwing. Apparently, he was still sore enough to be held out. Kepler also collided with the wall hard earlier this week in Toronto.

“He’s okay, he’s a little bit sore,” said acting manager Derek Shelton. “He’s had two major collisions. He had the one in Toronto on the heck of a catch he made there. Then [Friday], it was a really weird play. The ball takes almost like a left turn late and he ended up hitting the wall pretty hard.”

Magill’s breakout season

After two brief stints in the majors as a starter and eleven years mostly in the minors, Matt Magill appears to finally be sticking with a big league team.

Magill’s been an underrated part of the Twins’ bullpen since getting called up in late April. In 38 IP, he has a 3.78 ERA, 23.9% strikeout rate, and very low 5.0% walk rate, while flashing a mid-90s fastball. Walks had been a major issue in his two previous big league stretches, when he worked as a starter for the Dodgers in 2013 and reliever for the Reds in 2016. In both those years, his walk rate was over 20%. Even in Triple-A, he mostly had walk rates above 10% prior to this year. Clearly, something’s clicked.

“It’s not anything mechanical, it’s just a mindset,” he said. “For me, it was mental. I think baseball’s a huge mental game. Everyone knows that. I needed to get my mental side focused on what I needed to do and go into the game confident on what I can do.”

Magill says the two cups of coffee he got in 2013 and 2016 have helped him not feel overwhelmed in the majors.

“It helped me a lot,” he said of his prior experience. “It made it easier to come up here. It wasn’t my first time and I felt like when I got up here I belonged. It was just my time to put my stamp on being here and staying here. I felt like I deserved to be here.”

Thursday’s starter, Kyle Gibson, has said his ability to pound the strike zone this season with his fastball has been a big key to his success. In past years, Gibson would sometimes nibble, finding himself behind in counts and forced to come in with a middle-middle fastball or issue a walk. Magill echoed those sentiments.

“Attacking the hitters and having confidence I can get guys out with my stuff,” he said about how his approach has changed. “That’s how it’s been this year. Last couple years when I was in the big leagues I was a little more scared of throwing to hitters, throwing to contact, and this year I’m trying not to nibble and just go right at guys.”

“Coming out of the ‘pen, you have that adrenaline going that you’re just going to go right after guys. This is my best stuff, hit it if you can. It’s a good one-on-one battle.”

So far, he’s winning that battle more often than not, and it’s earned him a spot on the roster.

Cave adjusting to not playing every day

Jake Cave has played well in the big leagues, as he fills in for Byron Buxton. In 100 plate appearances through play Saturday, he’s slashing .274/.310/.484 while showing an ability to play a solid center field.

Although he’s been getting regular at-bats, they’ve come mostly against right-handed pitching. (81 of his 100 plate appearances through play Saturday came against righties.) Molitor has generally sat Cave when a lefty starter is on the mound, inserting Max Kepler in center and Robbie Grossman in right. That was the case again Thursday against Boston southpaw Brian Johnson, though Cave did start Friday against Chris Sale, going 0-for-4.

In the minors, of course, there isn’t as much specificity in matchups. Prospects like Cave generally play every day, and if they don’t play, rarely come off the bench as a pinch-hitter or defensive replacement. Aside from the obvious step up in competition, that’s been one of the biggest adjustments for the rookie.

“I had to get used to not playing every day,” he said. “That’s something you never really do in the minors. Pinch hit. Pinch run. Defensive substitutions, that type of thing. You either start or you don’t. [In the majors] There’s a good chance of me coming in [later in the game]. Have to be warm and ready to go.”

Cave said when he starts the game on the bench, he typically goes into the training room to stretch and stay loose, along with taking cuts in the cage if it’s close to the field. He’ll also watch video of relievers he may face late in the game.

Kepler’s improvement against left-handed pitching this year is likely part of the reason he’s getting those at-bats over Cave. Cave, though, has performed fairly well against lefties in the minors. His slugging percentage in Triple-A this season is actually 10 points higher against lefties than righties, though his splits in 2017 tell a different story.

Of course, he’ll gladly take a bench role against lefties in the big leagues over regular at-bats against them in Triple-A.

Buxton’s day off

One day after hitting a home run in his first game back from the DL in Rochester, Byron Buxton was out of the lineup Saturday. Shelton said that was a scheduled day off. Buxton should be back in the lineup Sunday, as he continues to work his way back to the big leagues.