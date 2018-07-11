Report: Chasing Machado, 3 N.L. teams could be landing spot for Brian Dozier

Paging the Baltimore Orioles: Some of the teams that are talking to you about a Manny Machado trade would totally be cool with trading for Brian Dozier instead.
Or at least that’s the sense that’s given in some recent reports.
Whether that’s posturing or a legitimate interest in the Twins’ second baseman, well, that’s hard to decipher second-hand.
A recent ESPN report from Jerry Crasnick indicated that three National League teams would make “potential landing spots” for Dozier — if the Twins decide to trade him and if those clubs miss out on the top prize of Machado. Those teams are the Dodgers, Diamondbacks and Brewers, according to Crasnick.
Report: Dodgers looking beyond Manny Machado, have had conversations about Brian Dozier
The Twins are being proactive in trade talks with the non-waiver deadline still 3 weeks away. They trail Cleveland by 8.5 games in the American League Central standings, and a return trip to the postseason looks like a remote possibility.
Dozier is in the final season of a 4-year team-friendly contract in Minnesota. He’ll be a free agent this winter. The Twins basically have three choices with how to handle Dozier.