Report: Chasing Machado, 3 N.L. teams could be landing spot for Brian Dozier

Paging the Baltimore Orioles: Some of the teams that are talking to you about a Manny Machado trade would totally be cool with trading for Brian Dozier instead.

Or at least that’s the sense that’s given in some recent reports.

Whether that’s posturing or a legitimate interest in the Twins’ second baseman, well, that’s hard to decipher second-hand.

A recent ESPN report from Jerry Crasnick indicated that three National League teams would make “potential landing spots” for Dozier — if the Twins decide to trade him and if those clubs miss out on the top prize of Machado. Those teams are the Dodgers, Diamondbacks and Brewers, according to Crasnick.

The Twins are being proactive in trade talks with the non-waiver deadline still 3 weeks away. They trail Cleveland by 8.5 games in the American League Central standings, and a return trip to the postseason looks like a remote possibility.

Dozier is in the final season of a 4-year team-friendly contract in Minnesota. He’ll be a free agent this winter. The Twins basically have three choices with how to handle Dozier.