Report: Dodgers looking beyond Manny Machado, have had conversations about Brian Dozier

MINNEAPOLIS — The Los Angeles Dodgers ought to be familiar with Twins second baseman Brian Dozier by now. Two winters ago, Dozier was at the center of trade speculation and rumors involving the Twins and Dodgers for weeks on end.

Now, the Dodgers are rekindling their interest, according to a report from Yahoo’s Jeff Passan.

The Dodgers, according to Passan, have had talks centered on Scooter Gennet (Reds), Asdrubal Cabrera (Mets) and Dozier. It’s always possible at this time of year that front offices are posturing with their information, but Passan is well versed in the season of subterfuge.

Dozier is currently hitting .222/.305/.402 with 13 home runs, and he’s also been known to get hot in the second half of the season. He is well known as a go-to player for the local media, and he’s believed to be a good clubhouse guy. He’s in the final year of a team-friendly 4-year contract.

The Dodgers lost shortstop Corey Seager for the year following Tommy John surgery, a relative rarity for a position player. Chris Taylor has stepped in to replace him. That’s left the Dodgers to shuffle things in center field, and they’ve most often relied on Joc Pederson, Enrique Hernandez and Cody Bellinger. With Bellinger, Max Muncy and Justin Turner in the infield, it’s not obvious to me how the Dodgers would use Dozier right now. Because unlike Machado, you likely wouldn’t move Dozier back to his roots on the other side of the second-base bag. It’s not like the Dodgers have the luxury of the DH, either.

The most interesting thing to me about the Twins and Dozier is simple. Are you more interested in trying to get a prospect in a trade? Or would you be willing to extend him a one-year Qualifying Offer this winter, thereby netting a first-round draft pick if he bolts?