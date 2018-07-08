Report: Red Sox have Fernando Rodney ‘on their list’ with trade deadline a few weeks away

MINNEAPOLIS — Twins closer Fernando Rodney could be a popular name in trade rumors this month, as we draw closer and closer to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

He’s already on the target list for the Boston Red Sox, according to ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick.

The #RedSox are cutting a wide swath in search of bullpen depth. One name on their list: Fernando Rodney, who is familiar to GM Dave Dombrowski from their time together with #Tigers. Rodney, 41, has 18 saves and a 2.97 ERA for #Twins this season. File it under “worth a look.” — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 7, 2018

He might even be a bigger target if not for an April with terrible results.

The ageless closer has 19 saves for the Twins right now, and Minnesota should be clear sellers this month and next — despite winning the first three games against the Orioles this weekend.

If you could wave a magic wand and eliminate Rodney’s bad April stats, you’d be looking at a closer with a 2.28 ERA in 23 2/3 innings, to go along with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. He gets it done with a fastball that can be solidly in the mid-90’s, and a great changeup.

It’s not clear what that type of pitcher would bring back in a July trade, but it does look like Rodney could fit in the late innings for a contender seeking relief help.