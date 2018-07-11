Report: Trade talks between Twins and Brewers have focused on Minnesota’s infielders

The Twins and Brewers have reportedly talked about some trades that could happen before this year’s non-waiver trade deadline at the end of the month. Certainly the Brewers aren’t the only team that the Twins have talked to about that subject.

According to MLB.com’s Jon Morosi, the Brewers are “focused on” Eduardo Escobar and Brian Dozier, instead of any number of other veterans that Minnesota likely would be willing to trade. Morosi also notes that Milwaukee had free-agent discussions with Wednesday’s starter Lance Lynn before he signed with Minnesota.

Source: #Brewers, #Twins have engaged in trade talks. For now, Milwaukee is more focused on the Minnesota infielders (Eduardo Escobar and Brian Dozier) than Lance Lynn, although the Brewers had talks with Lynn as a free agent last winter. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 11, 2018

Travis Shaw is Milwaukee’s third baseman and Tyler Saladino has played most of the shortstop since Orlando Arcia was sent out. At second base, the Brewers are splitting time between Jonathan Vilar and Brad Miller.

Do you want a veteran infielder with some power who is working on an expiring contract? Dozier and Escobar both fit the bill. The Brewers aren’t the only team in on Dozier, and the guess here is that they wouldn’t be the only club interested in Escobar, either.

One potential complicating factor: If the Twins simply hold onto Dozier and/or Escobar, the club could extend a Qualifying Offer and lock in either player for another year. That could be tempting on its face. But it may be even more tempting considering that if either player were to reject that offer the Twins would be given a compensatory draft pick to help ease the blow of losing one of their best players.