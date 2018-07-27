Twins send reliever Ryan Pressly to Astros for two prospects

The Twins completed their second trade of the day Friday, announcing they were sending righthanded reliever Ryan Pressly to the Houston Astros righthanded pitcher Jorge Alcala and outfielder Gilberto Celestino.

The Twins dealt infielder Eduardo Escobar to the Arizona Diamondbacks for three prospects before their 4-3, 10-inning loss to the Red Sox at Fenway Park. The Pressly trade was announced just after the loss that came when Boston’s Mookie Betts hit a home run off Twins reliever Matt Belisle to lead off the 10th. The moves come with the non-waiver trade deadline approaching at 3 p.m. Tuesday and with Minnesota (48-54) now eight games behind AL Central-leading Cleveland.

Pressly was1-1 with a 3.40 ERA (47.2 IP, 18 ER), 19 walks and 69 strikeouts in a team-leading 51 games for the Twins this season.

Alcala, who turns 23 on Saturday, was signed by the Astros in 2015 from Bajos de Haina, Dominican Republic. Alcala was named the eighth best prospect in Houston’s organization this offseason by Baseball America and 10th best by MLB.com.

He went 3-7 with a 3.29 ERA (79.1 IP, 29 ER), 35 walks, 82 strikeouts and three saves in 19 games (12 starts) between High-A Buies Creek and Double-A Corpus Christi. In four seasons in Houston’s organization, Alcala went 15-16 with a 2.99 ERA (277.0 IP, 92 ER), 117 walks and 267 strikeouts in 68 games (42 starts).

Celestino, 19, was signed by Houston in 2016 out of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. He has played 36 games between Single-A Tri City and Double-A Corpus Christi, hitting a combined .299 (40-for-134) with eight doubles, four home runs, 21 RBIs and 14 stolen bases in 36 games.

In three seasons in Houston’s organization, he hit .271 (152-for-560), with 30 doubles, six triples, 10 home runs 64 RBI, 39 stolen bases and a .351 on-base percentage in 151 games. The 6-foot, 170-pound Celestino was named the 15th best prospect in the Astros organization by MLB.com.

The Twins acquired Pressly in the Rule 5 Draft in 2013 from the Boston Red Sox. He appeared in 281 games for the Twins and went 17-16 with a 3.75 ERA (317.0 IP, 132 ER), 108 walks and 282 strikeouts.