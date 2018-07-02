Report: Twins sign high-ranked prospect from Venezuela

The Twins reportedly have signed Misael Urbina, an outfield prospect from Venezuela, for $2.75 million. The report is from Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com, who covers international prospects extensively.

Urbina is 16 years old and has a long ways to go before he gets to the big leagues. But there’s apparently a lot to like about him as a player. He’s ranked No. 3 on the international prospect list by MLB.com. And ranked No. 10 on Baseball America’s list.

The Twins have more than $6 million they can spend on international free agents this year, and the new fiscal year for that market began Monday.

Here’s an excerpt on Urbina from Sanchez:

On offense, the 16-year-old Urbina is a line-drive hitter with a high baseball IQ and projects to have plus speed and a plus hit tool. He has been clocked in the 6.5-6.6-second range in the 60-yard timed run. Urbina is already an advanced defender for his age and he’s expected to improve. Scouts like his experience against high-level competition.

The Twins’ most prominent international free agent last season had his contract nullified when a reported failed physical (vision) caused the Twins to back out. That contract was for a reported $3 million.

Other Twins players to come out of the international free agent market include Miguel Sano (Dominican Republic), Jorge Polanco (D.R.) and Max Kepler (Germany). Shortstop prospect Wander Javier currently holds the club record for biggest international signing bonus.