Report: Yankees have inquired about Ervin Santana

Ervin Santana started his first game of the season for the Twins on Wednesday. Could it be his last start for the franchise?

That could be the case with the non-waiver trade deadline approaching Tuesday. Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported that the New York Yankees’ search for starting pitching help has included talks with the Twins about Santana and others.

Santana, who returned on Wednesday after having finger surgery that originally was only expected to keep him out until May, gave up three runs, seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts in five innings in the Twins’ 12-6, 11-inning victory in Toronto.

The Twins likely will deal away a starting pitcher before the deadline and have tipped their hand by keeping lefthander Adalberto Mejia around despite the fact there are five other starters still on the big-league roster.

UPDATE: The Yankees reportedly have agreed to a deal with Toronto for lefthander J.A. Happ that will send infielder Brandon Drury and outfielder Billy McKinney to the Blue Jays.