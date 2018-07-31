Reports: Twins trade Brian Dozier to the Dodgers

It took more than a year-and-half, but it’s finally close to becoming reality.

Brian Dozier is a Dodger.

Brian Dozier has been traded to the #Dodgers. Deal is done. @Ken_Rosenthal reported close. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) July 31, 2018

Multiple outlets are reporting the move, Dozier to the Dodgers in a trade that sneaks in less than an hour before MLB’s non-waiver trade deadline.

Dozier to the Dodgers was the hot rumor last winter. At that time, the price was rumored to be pitching prospect Jose De Leon and maybe another fringe prospect. Instead, L.A. traded De Leon to the Rays for second baseman Logan Forsythe.

Now, the Dodgers are one of the World Series favorites, having traded a bunch of prospects to the Orioles for Manny Machado. And if Dozier is next, he joins a team with a legitimate chance to win it all in Southern California.

Dozier also joins a growing list of Twins players dealt before Tuesday’s deadline to make trades without waivers. If the deal is finalized, the popular second baseman joins Lance Lynn, Ryan Pressly, Eduardo Escobar and Zach Duke as Twins players traded in the past week.

Here’s what the Twins are getting for Dozier, according to Joel Sherman.

#Twins are getting forsythe, Smeltzer and Raley for Dozier — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 31, 2018

Forsythe is a pending free agent. Luke Raley is rated No. 19 in the Dodgers’ farm system, according to MLB.com.