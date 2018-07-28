Take 2: Twins give Miguel Sano another opportunity after stint in the minors

The Twins officially recalled third baseman Miguel Sano from Triple-A Rochester on Saturday to replace Eduardo Escobar on the 25-man roster. Escobar was traded to Arizona on Friday for three prospects.

The Twins also recalled lefthanded pitcher Gabriel Moya from the Red Wings to replace reliever Ryan Pressly, who was dealt to the Houston Astros for two prospects on Friday night after the Twins lost at Boston.

Sano hit .309 with three doubles, four home runs and 17 RBIs in 28 games between Single-A Fort Myers and Rochester after being optioned to Fort Myers on June 14. Sano was demoted all the way to Fort Myers in order to work on his swing and also to get into better shape. He reportedly lost 20 pounds while working at the Twins’ spring training home.

Sano now will get a chance to prove he can return to the form that made him an All-Star in 2017. Sano was hitting .203/.270/.405 with seven home runs and 27 RBIs with the Twins when the move was made. One key will be cutting down on his strikeouts. He had 66 strikeouts in 148 at-bats before being demoted this season and had 173 strikeouts in 424 at-bats last season.

Moya, who appeared in six games during two stints with the Twins earlier this season, had a 2.79 ERA with three walks and 12 strikeouts in six recent appearances with Rochester. He walked two and struck out 10 in seven innings during his earlier time with the Twins this season.