Trevor May gets the call from the Twins after Lance Lynn trade frees up a roster spot

Trevor May is back in the big leagues.

The long journey back from Tommy John surgery will reach its conclusion soon at Target Field, as the Twins announced Tuesday that May will take the 25-man roster spot cleared when the club traded Lance Lynn to the Yankees.

Tuesday also marks the non-waiver trade deadline in MLB.

May has been used out of the bullpen for Triple-A Rochester, after he had been stretched out as a starter following the recovery from his elbow ligament surgery. He missed the entire 2017 season after he had his surgery during spring training that year.

May has been bounced around throughout his young career, but the flashes he showed out of the bullpen in 2016 make him an awfully intruiguing arm in my book.

This year for Triple-A Rochester, May has a 4.00 ERA in 27 innings (4 starts and 9 relief outings). He’s also run a 25:16 strikeout-to-walk ratio, which underscores the point that the Twins would like to see improved command from May overall.

His 2016 numbers in the Majors might not jump off the page initially. He pitched 42 2/3 innings with a 5.27 ERA. But his strikeout rate and some context help make the case that May can be a weapon for Minnesota’s pitching staff. See, one of the big questions in May’s career to date has been his durability. And that summer May had a back issue that I believe affected his performance. If we play with the numbers a little bit and remove a brutal stretch of 5 outings in which May recorded just 10 outs and gave up 10 earned runs, here’s what his 2016 numbers would look like:

3.43 ERA

34% strikeout rate

9.8% walk rate

3 home runs allowed in 39 1/3 innings

He’s got a mid-90’s fastball with a mix of 4 pitches, and he could start or relieve. Long story short: Don’t sleep on Trevor May.