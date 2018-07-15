Twins closer Fernando Rodney enters early so he could exit early

MINNEAPOLIS — The Rays this season are doing their part to innovate the way MLB bullpens are used because — at least in part — it’s cost-effective. The Twins’ innovation was born out of necessity. Fernando Rodney had to catch a flight.

In the 5th inning the Rays put runners on second and third base, and Minnesota already was down 4-1, Twins manager Paul Molitor summoned the closer. One day before the all-star break, Molitor knew that he’d have every reliever available, and so Rodney came in during the 5th inning to put out the fire. He struck out Carlos Gomez and got Malex Smith to ground out to keep the runners from scoring.

A stroke of genius bullpen management. Or was it?

“To be honest with you it wasn’t about being overly strategic,” Molitor explained afterward. “It wasn’t something that we really talked about before the game, but he needs to be in Miami for an immigration hearing tomorrow morning. He had a flight that he had to catch and all that kind of stuff so we had postponed it a couple of times, trying to get it a time that was more feasible, but it turned out tomorrow was the only day and so [we] got him in the game a little earlier.

“It worked out pretty well because he got a couple of really big outs.”

He had to bolt from the clubhouse at about 3:30 p.m., Molitor said.

Rodney had only pitched during a 5th inning of an MLB game once in his lengthy career: in July 2005, when Tigers scheduled started Nate Robertson didn’t face a single batter, and Rodney the reliever came in to pitch the fourth through sixth innings, three days before the all-star break. (This year Rodney had only appeared before the 9th inning once, and never when the Twins trailed in a game.)

Apparently, Rodney’s travel plans couldn’t wait and so the Twins got a couple big outs earlier than usual.

“I’m not sure if it’s related to citizenship,” Molitor said. “I don’t have all the specifics. He made an appointment a couple weeks earlier, and it was going to influence a game when we needed him, so this was when they assigned him the next possible time.”