Twins deal Lance Lynn to Yankees, Zach Duke to Mariners as trade deadline nears

MINNEAPOLIS — Four gone and likely a few more to go.

With the Major League non-waiver trade deadline approaching at 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Twins made their third and fourth deals in four days on Monday, sending righthanded starter Lance Lynn to the New York Yankees and lefthanded reliever Zach Duke to the Seattle Mariners.

The Twins acquired minor league righthanded pitcher Luis Rijo and first baseman/outfielder Tyler Austin from the Yankees for Lynn and cash considerations. Earlier in the day, they sent Duke and cash considerations to the Mariners for minor league righthanded pitcher Chase De Jong and minor league infielder Ryan Costello.

Lynn, 31, agreed to a one-year, $12 million free-agent contract with the Twins on March 12 after not being signed during the offseason. Lynn broke into the big leagues with the Cardinals in 2011 and had spent his entire career in St. Louis before joining the Twins. After not having a full spring training, Lynn had a terrible April. He went 0-3 with an 8.37 ERA and was 7-8 with a 5.10 ERA in 20 starts before being dealt.

“I’ve never been through this before,” Lynn said of being traded. “I’m trying to get everything situated. Trying to let it all sink in and all that. I really enjoyed my time here. I wish I could have done better. I got off to a late start and all that. But I really enjoyed everybody here and they were great too me.”

Duke, who made his big-league debut in 2005 and will be pitching for his ninth team, was signed to a one-year, $2.15 million free-agent deal by the Twins last offseason. The 35-year-old went 3-4 with a 3.62 ERA with 15 walks and 39 strikeouts in 45 games this season.

“Just very complimentary to him and what he brought professionally,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said after the Duke trade was announced and before the Lynn move became official. “Personality, leadership, took the ball. All those types of things. A guy that can do what he can do is going to be sought out by a lot of teams and he was.”

Duke said he “enjoyed” his time in Minnesota, but is “looking forward” to being in a pennant race with the Mariners. Seattle (62-43) entered Monday in second place in the American League West and holding the second wild card spot in the AL. “I will miss it here,” Duke said. “It (was a) very positive experience. I enjoyed the area, the city, the fans, my teammates were all great.”

The 24-year-old De Jong started 21 games for Double-A Arkansas this season, going 5-5 with a 3.80 ERA. He walked 34 and had 89 strikeouts in 120.2 innings. De Jong was 0-3 with a 6.35 ERA, 13 walks and 13 strikeouts in seven games and four starts with Seattle last season.

De Jong was originally selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the second round of the 2012 draft. He also spent time in the Dodgers organization.

Costello, 22, was hitting .266 (92-for-346) with 48 runs, 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, and 70 RBIs in 101 games for Single-A Clinton this season. Costello was selected by the Mariners in the 31st round of the 2017 draft.

Lynn will join a Yankees team that is 5.5 games back of Boston in the AL East but holds the top wild card spot. He might be asked to come out of the bullpen.

Lynn seems to fit as pen plus starting insurance. surprise get for yanks. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 30, 2018

Austin, taken by the Yankees in the 13th round of the 2010 draft, was on New York’s Opening Day roster this season. The 26-year-old played in 34 games and hit .223 (27-for-121) with six doubles, eight home runs and 23 RBIs. He was hitting .247 (24-for-97) with nine doubles, five home runs and 11 RBIs in 25 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barres. Austin has played in parts of three seasons with the Yankees, hitting .230 (56-for-244) with 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 43 RBIs in 85 games.

Rijo, 19, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Yankees in 2015. He went 4-1 with a 2.77 ERA with three walks and 32 strikeouts in 39 innings and seven games (five starts) between Single-A Tampa, Single-A Staten Island and Rookie-Level Pulaski this season.

The Twins sent infielder Eduardo Escobar to Arizona for three prospects on Friday and dealt reliever Ryan Pressly to Houston for two prospects on the same day.

The Twins, who entered Monday night’s game at Target Field against Cleveland sitting nine games behind the Indians in the AL Central and 13.5 games out in the wild card race, are likely to make more moves before Tuesday’s deadline. Trade candidates include second baseman Brian Dozier, closer Fernando Rodney and righthander Ervin Santana, who made only his second start of the season Monday.

Righthander Kyle Gibson also has been mentioned but the asking price for the starter likely will be too high.

Asked if he expects more trades, Molitor said: “I don’t know if expect is the right word. Just kind of holding steady until something else … if news comes across, you know we’re talking. Obviously teams are out there trying to do a lot of things, the teams that are trying to make acquisitions. I wouldn’t say it’s an expectation. I’m just like everybody else, not sure which way it’s going to go and which way teams are going to decide to do this. Who they are going to try to pick off, who might be available.”

The Twins made two trades at the deadline last year — sending starter Jaime Garcia to the Yankees and closer Brandon Kintzler to Washington for prospects — before the team rallied to capture the second wild card spot in the American League. It appears extremely unlikely there will be a repeat this year, in part because the Twins aren’t a wild card contender this time.

Molitor said the moves that chief baseball officer Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine are making are part of the business for everyone.

“This isn’t new, it’s kind of the way the game goes and you’re asked to respond to different things,” Molitor said. “It really doesn’t change as far as what you do when you get to a major league clubhouse in terms of preparing and competing and all those types of things. Circumstances around you change but you take it upon yourself. That’s how you find out a little bit about character about people. About how they respond.”