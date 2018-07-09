Twins lose Ryan LaMarre to the White Sox

MINNEAPOLIS — Ryan LaMarre was the feel-good story at the start of the Twins’ season. The outfielder was invited to spring training on a minor league deal and made the club’s opening day roster.

But the Twins last week designated LaMarre for release or assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for returning shortstop Jorge Polanco. Now, the White Sox have claimed LaMarre off waivers, the teams announced Monday.

That would appear to put an end to LaMarre’s days in a Twins uniform. He hit .263/.321/.313 in 109 plate appearances for the Twins this year and played some center field in Byron Buxton’s absence. In that way, perhaps the fact the Twins felt LaMarre could be taken off the roster is a good sign for the progress of Buxton at Triple-A Rochester. Or perhaps it’s just a nod to the left-handed-hitting outfielder Jake Cave, who has made some highlight reel catches in his latest stint with the Twins, highlighting a little speed and power along the way.