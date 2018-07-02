Twins make series of roster moves, including paving the way for Jorge Polanco’s return

The Twins got swept in Chicago and took a bus to Milwaukee, hoping for better fortunes. They’ll do it with a new-look 25-man roster that includes a new starting shortstop.

Jorge Polanco is back, having served an 80-game PED suspension, and he’ll likely take over for the Twins at shortstop. Polanco is one of a handful of roster moves the Twins made Monday.

Here they are:

-Ehire Adrianza put on the disabled list. He’d been hitting well and then strained his left hamstring. So he will likely be replaced in the starting lineup by Polanco and maybe Eduardo Escobar.

-Byron Buxton completed his rehab assignment but he won’t join the big league club right away. The Twins have used his final minor league option for the right to keep him at Triple-A Rochester, as the centerfielder continues to work on his swing away from the Major Leagues.

-Adalberto Mejia was optioned to the minor leagues. He’ll go back to Triple-A Rochester after a 4-inning start with the Twins in his 2018 debut over the weekend. He also failed to cover a base and the Twins must have felt like they needed extra protection in the bullpen after a heavy workload against the Cubs.

-Zack Littell was recalled from Triple-A Rochester, and he’ll serve as that protection.

-Ryan LaMarre was designated for assignment or release. That roster move makes room on the 40-man roster for Polanco to be reinstated after his suspension.