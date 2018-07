The Minnesota Twins have placed Logan Morrison on the disabled list with a left hip impingement.

Morrison has a .193 average with 11 home runs and 31 RBI this season. His OPS has dropped from .868 last season to .654 in 80 games with the Twins.

The door was open for the Twins to trade Morrison at the deadline, but his injury may keep the team from finding a buyer.

Shortstop Ehire Adrianza has been reinstated from the DL.