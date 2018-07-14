Twins promote top pick Royce Lewis to Fort Myers

The Twins brass decided that Royce Lewis is ready for the next step.

The first-overall pick in the 2017 Major League draft was promoted from low Single-A Cedar Rapids (Iowa) of the Midwest League to high Single-A Fort Myers of the Florida State League on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Lewis, a shortstop, hit .315/.368/.485 with nine home runs, 53 RBIs and 22 stolen bases in 75 games for the Kernels.

Lewis follows right fielder Alex Kirilloff, who was promoted to Fort Myers last month after hitting .333/.391/.607 with 13 home runs and 56 RBIs in 65 games at Cedar Rapids.

Kirilloff, who was taken 15th overall by the Twins in the 2016 draft, is hitting .289/.316/.400 with a home run and 14 RBIs in 22 games at Fort Myers.