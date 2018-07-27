Twins recall Miguel Sano after sending Eduardo Escobar to Arizona

Miguel Sano is headed back to the Twins.

With third baseman Eduardo Escobar traded to Arizona on Friday for three prospects, the Twins recalled Sano from Triple-A Rochester. It’s expected Sano will join the club for Saturday’s game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Sano, a member of the American League All-Star team in 2017, was overweight and struggling at the plate on June 14 when the Twins sent him to Single-A Fort Myers. Sano was hitting .203/.270/.405 with seven home runs and 27 RBIs with the Twins when the move was made. He also had 66 strikeouts in 148 at-bats.

Sano was dispatched to the Twins’ spring training home with a plan for him to get into better shape and also be used as a designated hitter one day, at third base the next and take the third day off to work on conditioning. The Star Tribune reported that Sano lost about 20 pounds in Florida.

He hit .328/.442/.453 with two home runs and 12 RBIs in 19 games with the Miracle. The Twins promoted him to Rochester on July 20. Sano’s most recent appearance for the Red Wings came on Wednesday when he went 1-for-4 with a strikeout while serving as a designated hitter.