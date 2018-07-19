Twins second baseman Brian Dozier could be headed to Milwaukee

The Dodgers acquisition of shortstop Manny Machado from the Orioles on Wednesday means the teams that lost out in the Machado Sweepstakes will have to look elsewhere.

One of the first places those seeking infield help will turn is Minnesota. Second baseman Brian Dozier and third baseman/shortstop Eduardo Escobar are both set to become free agents after the season and could be moved before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic reported Wednesday that Dozier could be going to Milwaukee. The Brewers, who spent much of the first half of the season in first place in the National League Central, lost six in a row before the break and are 2.5 games behind the first-place Cubs. The Brewers fell short in their bid to get Machado and while Dozier isn’t as accomplished he would provide an upgrade.

Among the players the #Brewers are expected to target now that they have lost Machado: #Twins 2B Brian Dozier. Team also will explore pitching upgrades as well. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 19, 2018

Rosenthal’s tweet means the Twins also could add a pitcher into a potential Dozier deal in order to get a better prospect(s) from Milwaukee.

There have been reports that the Phillies, who were also in on Machado and are trying to find help for the left side of their infield, could be in the running for Escobar or Kansas City third baseman Mike Moustakas

Despite the Twins’ 9-2 homestand before the All-Star break, Minnesota (44-50) remains six games under .500 and 7.5 games behind first-place Cleveland in the American League Central. The Twins are 12.5 games back in the wild card.

Considering the disappointment of the season thus far, it appears very likely that chief baseball officer Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine will be sellers.