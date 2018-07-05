Twins sign first-round pick Trevor Larnach

The Twins on Thursday returned home from a long road trip and handled an important item of official business.

Their first-round draft pick Trevor Larnach officially signed his first pro contract. Larnach signed on July 5 in part because his Oregon State Beavers were busy winning the NCAA championship in the weeks after the June draft.

The team announced that Larnach will begin his pro career in rookie ball, at Elizabethton (Appalachian League).

So the Twins now have some more World Series cred in the fold. It’s college World Series, but that still counts for something, right?