Twins deal Escobar to Arizona for three prospects; Sano returning from Rochester

The Twins’ latest surge wasn’t enough to make chief baseball officer Derek Falvey change his mind about being a seller as the non-waiver trade deadline approaches at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Falvey’s first move came Friday when the Twins sent infielder Eduardo Escobar to the Arizona Diamondbacks for three minor leaguers. Ken Rosenthal and Dan Hayes of The Athletic were the first to report the deal; both teams have confirmed it.

Escobar has spent much of this season playing third base for the Twins, but he also can play shortstop, second base and, if necessary, in the outfield. Escobar’s departure means third baseman Miguel Sano will be returning from Triple-A Rochester, according to Phil Miller of the Star Tribune.

The Twins got righthanded pitcher Jhoan Duran and outfielders Ernie De La Trinidad and Gabriel Maciel from the Diamondbacks.

Here’s the bios on those three players from the Twins’ press release announcing the trade:

Duran, 20, was signed by the Diamondbacks in 2015 out of Esperanza, Dominican Republic. The 6-foot-5, 175-pound righthander made 15 starts for Arizona’s Low-A affiliate Kane County this season, going 5-4 with a 4.73 ERA (64.2 IP, 34 ER), 28 walks and 71 strikeouts. In four seasons in the Diamondbacks system, he went 16-13 with a 4.35 ERA (223.1 IP, 108 ER), 81 walks and 186 strikeouts in 48 starts. Duran was named Arizona’s mid-season 19th best prospect by MLB.com last off-season and 10th best by Baseball America.

Maciel, 19, was signed by the Diamondbacks in 2016 out of Londrina, Brazil. In 68 games for Low-A Kane County, he hit .287 (80-for-279) with 10 doubles, one home run, 16 RBIs, 44 runs and 14 stolen bases. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound outfielder spent three seasons in Arizona’s system, hitting .296 (214-for-724) with 29 doubles, four home runs, 55 RBIs, 45 stolen bases and a .361 on-base percentage. Maciel was named Arizona’s 11th best prospect by MLB.com last offseason and was named as a Pioneer League Midseason All-Star in 2017.

Trinidad, 22, was selected by the Diamondbacks in the 19th round of the 2017 first-year player draft out of UNLV. The 5-foot-9, 165-pound outfielder has played two seasons in the Diamondbacks system, hitting .306 (154-for-504) with 23 doubles, 10 triples, 13 home runs, 81 RBIs, 10 stolen bases and a .396 on-base percentage. He was named Midwest League Player of the Week this month.

The Diamondbacks entered Friday with a 56-48 record and 1.5 games behind the Dodgers in the National League West. Arizona is seventh in the National League with 461 runs.

Jake Lamb’s rough year and injury situation raised the need for dbacks to add an infielder, and one who can play 3B. @Ken_Rosenthal and @DanHayesMLB of @TheAthleticMLB on Escobar to Az 1st — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 27, 2018

A free agent after this season, Escobar was having a very good year for the Twins, hitting .274/.338/.514 with 15 home runs and a team-leading 63 RBIs. His 37 doubles lead the major leagues.

ESPN reported two sources said Escobar learned of the trade on television in the clubhouse before the medical reviews were complete, and he was brought into manager Paul Molitor’s office and told the reports were accurate. The trade inadvertently leaked in the media before it was official, the sources said.

Minnesota had won four in a row and pulled within seven games of first-place Cleveland in the American League Central entering Friday’s game in Boston. The Twins are 48-53 and the only reason they are in second place, and so close to Cleveland, is because of how weak the AL Central is this season.

The Escobar trade might only be the first that Falvey and general manager Thad Levine make before the deadline arrives.

On Thursday, we passed along the report that the New York Yankees had inquired about veteran righthander Ervin Santana. On Friday, Rosenthal reported that there is substantial interest in Twins righthanded reliever Ryan Pressly.

Virtually every contender expressing trade interest in #Twins RH reliever Ryan Pressly, compelling MIN to at least listen, sources tell The Athletic. Pressly earning $1.6M, under control thru ‘19. Second-highest spin rate in majors (min 50 PAs), 69Ks, 19 BBs, 3.40 ERA, 47.2 IP. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 27, 2018

Pressly, 29, is drawing interest in part because he is under team control through 2019. The MLB trade rumors website has plenty more on why Pressly is attractive to teams such as the Houston Astros.

Meanwhile, Joel Sherman of the New York Post writes the Twins “have fielded inquiries” on righthanded starter Kyle Gibson, who gave up one run over eight innings on Thursday in the Twins’ victory over the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Gibson looks like a different pitcher this season and while the Twins could get a nice return for him, they have to decide if he belongs in their long-term plans. Gibson is under team control through 2019.