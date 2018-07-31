Twins went shopping and found some pitching prospects to dream on

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins on Tuesday completed their fifth of five trades ahead of the MLB non-waiver trade deadline. All five deals sent out veterans, and in four of the cases, those players would become free agents in about two months anyway. (Only Ryan Pressly was technically under team control for another season.)

Prospects across the baseball landscape inhabit a range of potential outcomes. Some have the talent to one day become Hall of Famers, and others would become an average-ish everyday starter if they hit the peak of their ability. Some are just about a sure thing to be a contributor in the near future, while others have a lottery-ticket chance to even get one call from the big league club saying, ‘You’re up.’

Here it’s helpful to remember last summer when then-new Twins Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey was talking about his team’s draft class as a “portfolio” of draft prospects. Some guys have the proverbial “high ceiling” with a low probability of reaching that peak outcome. Others were perhaps a safer play with less range in their expected outcomes.

You’ll forgive Falvey, the Economics major, for talking about portfolios again. This time it’s in regard to the type of prospect the Twins targeted at this trade deadline.

Once it became clear that the Twins would be sellers, they had to have conversations with rival clubs and make decisions about whether to play it safe or shoot for the moon. They had assets worth dealing. Did they want to invest in early-stage startups or purchase government-backed bonds with their capital? Every investment portfolio makes at least some attempt to balance risk and return.

The trade deadline for the Minnesota Twins apparently was no different. We’ll have more on the prospects and the future in time. Today, the story is that the Twins took a couple safe bets and also sought out the high-risk, high-reward arms.

“When we look at deadline returns and we’re investing in prospect acquisition, we’re taking a portfolio approach,” Falvey explained Tuesday. “A blended approach.”

“We felt like in different trades we acquired maybe lower ceiling, higher floor types that fit the upper levels and have a chance to help us along the way. That’s not to say those guys couldn’t exceed our expectations. But I think in some cases we probably did invest in a little higher risk, higher reward, guys with real elite premium stuff.”

The Twins added 11 prospects and Logan Forsythe in exchange for the 5 veterans that they sent packing this week. There are some position players among them, but a few names that stood out to me were 3 pitchers: Jhoan Duran (Diamondbacks), Luis Rijo (Yankees) and Jorge Alcala (Astros). None of them represent a sure thing, of course. That’s not how the pitching prospect lottery works.

-Duran, 20, has a 4.27 ERA in 71 2/3 innings in A-ball this year. He’s struck out 79 batters and walked 29.

-Rijo, 19, has a 2.77 ERA and 32:3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 39 combined innings across three low levels of the minor leagues.

-Alcala, 23, has a fastball that boasts 100 mph velocity. That’s a start, but he’ll likely need to refine his command and his secondary pitches he’s going to really pay off that talent with MLB results.

So there’s some uncertainty in these and other prospects that the Twins acquired. Those prospects with “real elite premium stuff” though? That’s the type of prospect fans often get excited about. Take Brusdar Graterol, as one example. He’s more exciting to a lot of Twins fans because there’s a lot of uncertainty — variance — surrounding what he could one day become. He might lean into the front end of a Major League rotation. For all we know right now he might never surface in the big leagues. That’s a wide disparity! Someone like Nick Gordon, on the other hand, seems to be a good bet to be a big leaguer. Star or average starter or bench guy or something else, that part remains to be seen. His range of outcomes, though, seems like it’s narrower than Graterol’s. There’s value in that relative certainty, although it’s admittedly not as exciting.

You need some of those in your portfolio, or you risk going broke. But if you’re a mid-pack payroll team like the Twins, you probably also want to take some moonshots.

“Sometimes those things don’t go exactly the way you expect. But to get a good 25-man [roster] and to build the kind of depth you need … you had to invest in a blended approach,” Falvey said.

Falvey was asked Tuesday if the Twins targeted pitching in particular this July. To paraphrase his response, he said that teams never can have too much pitching and that, yes, the Twins wanted a look at some “upside pitching.”

“Guys with real ceiling,” Falvey said. “Ultimately, we feel like we got that. We got some real power arms back that we feel can creep to the top of the rotation. … When we found opportunities with different clubs — whether it’s Jorge Alcala or Jhoan Duran, others — those are guys with real stuff, ceiling and a chance to impact our future in the not too distant future.”