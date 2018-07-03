Wetmore: With long odds for the postseason, Twins shouldn’t wait to let the sell-off begin

With half a baseball season in the books, the postseason odds are long for the Minnesota Twins. FanGraphs has their odds of winning the American League Central at less than 1%. Baseball Prospectus is even less optimistic.

With very little hope of playing October baseball and a very real hope of being a good team again next year, the choice for the Twins should be obvious.

Let the sell-off begin.

The Twins have a number of players that ought to be interesting to contending teams. More on those pieces in a moment.

More pressingly, the Twins are on a timeline to trade players and add value to future clubs at Target Field. Waiting around to the deadline in this case might cost them.

I look at the MLB Wild Card standings and I see about 10 teams that should be automatic sellers. Then there are a few teams in that grey-are middle ground of contender/hopeful, mostly in the National League. And then there are the teams that are already great but could add a piece or two to make an October runs against some other great baseball teams.

I’m just as curious as the next person to see if this will be a buyer’s market or a seller’s market, but I have a guess. If this trade deadline will be, as one observer put it recently, “Manny Machado and a bunch of pitchers,” what will be the price paid in prospects? Will a great team have to give up a lot of future value to get 3 months of a postseason rotation starter? A closer-caliber reliever? How about a non-Machado position player?

The Twins would do well for themselves to find out. The time to make those phone calls — and send those iMessages — is yesterday. Figure out how much a team like the Mariners will value a starting pitcher. What price would Cleveland put on a reliever? Do the Phillies value veteran-ness, or do the Dodgers feel they’re in need of more pitching?

All of these questions would be good to answer because the Twins have some pieces they could move — if they decide the time is right. One word of caution to the crowd that wants to wait and see, in light of last year’s surpising surge post-deadline: If you sit around until the trade deadline and there are a dozen other teams willing to supply short-term rentals to those contenders, the rental market could get flooded early. GM Thad Levine made that observation a week ago in an interview with MLB.com. The Twins are 2-9 since that column was published, helping to clear up any confusion over Minnesota’s trade deadline stance.

It wouldn’t be too surprising to see trades around Major League Baseball happen as early as this week or weekend. Some trades already have happened. And if it happens this week we could all cave to the temptation to work “fireworks” into a headline.

The Twins will have players that should interest other teams, even if they don’t dig too deep into their future controlled players. Brian Dozier, Eduardo Escobar, Zach Duke and Lance Lynn are pending free agents. The Twins hold an option — and a buyout — on the contracts of Fernando Rodney and Logan Morrison (if he doesn’t reach 600 plate appearances). Ryan Pressly is a strikeout reliever with electric stuff; he has another year of team control, which could tempt the Twins to holding onto him for another shot at it next year. Same story for Kyle Gibson and Jake Odorizzi: useful pitchers with another season of Twins team control. Joe Mauer has a full no-trade clause and is in the final year of his 8-year megacontract in Minnesota.

How many players will the Twins trade? That part remains a mystery. But one silver lining on a down season for the club is that the murky question about whether to buy or sell has been cleared up.