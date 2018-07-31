Wetmore: Did the Twins make the right call to trade Brian Dozier?

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins on Tuesday finally followed through on trading Brian Dozier to the Los Angeles Dodgers, only about 20 months after it was one of baseball’s most popular winter trade rumors.

That’s to say nothing of the multiple years worth of work that it took Dozier to get to this point in his career. Before the Gold Glove, before the All-Star Game and before the Home Run Derby. Even back before that chilly Minnesota winter when a roving instructor named Paul Molitor worked with Dozier on the fundamentals of his defensive transition from shortstop to second base. Or the now-famous round of golf when a hitting coach named Tom Brunansky took Dozier to the links and asked him to use the lower half of his body to drive a golf ball as far as he possibly could.

Surely there were others along the way that were instrumental to his success. And don’t go too far down that list before taking a moment to remember that Dozier himself deserves a heap of credit.

With Dozier reaching the end of his team-friendly contract — and Minnesota having already traded four other veterans in the past week — it was clear Dozier could be on the move. The question in my mind all week was whether the Twins would decide a trade return would exceed the value of their other options with Dozier.

Put simply: Would you rather have a prospect in hand or a potential draft pick (and slot money) down the road?

Let’s start with the return.

The Twins got Major Leaguer and second baseman Logan Forsythe back in the trade with the Dodgers. He’ll stand in at second base on occasion, but in a down year it’s a safe bet that he’ll split some time with utility guy Ehire Adrianza. Forsythe, like Dozier, is a free agent at the end of the season, and the trade doesn’t mean he’s the guy in Minnesota for the long haul.

The Twins also added outfield prospect Luke Raley, whom MLB.com rated 19th in the Dodgers’ farm system, and left-handed pitcher Devin Smeltzer.

Logan Forsythe

Luke Raley

Devin Smeltzer

So that’s the package of players that you have to weigh against these other options that Minnesota had.

1. They could have kept Dozier for the final two months and then offered him the Qualifying Offer — a one-year deal worth a predetermined amount. Last season that was $17.4 million, and all 9 players that received the offer turned it down. (Former Twins pitcher Lance Lynn is probably among those who wish that he hadn’t.)

Would you be good with Dozier for one more year at about $18 million?

The other two paths involve keeping Dozier and then watching him turn down that one-year offer.

2. If Dozier turned down the QO and signed for MORE than $50 million guaranteed this winter, the Twins would have been given a compensatory draft pick immediately following the first round of next summer’s draft.

Or…

3. If Dozier turned down the QO and signed for LESS than $50 million guaranteed this winter, the Twins would have been given a compensatory draft pick just before the third round of next summer’s draft. If you’re looking for a comparison, the pick in this case would likely be in the 75-80 range of the draft, and that’s where the Twins took high school pitcher Blayne Enlow last summer, although that involved some creative money moving with slot bonuses.

I don’t think that I would turn down the Qualifying Offer if I was Dozier. But the other thing that’s worth noting is that I’m not Brian Dozier. So the Twins would have had to have been OK with that outcome, paying Dozier roughly $18 million for one season after what looks right now like his worst season since he became a star for the Twins. Dozier batted .224/.305/.402 with 16 home runs and 65 runs scored before the trade sent him to play his home games in Southern California.

If he did say no thank you to their offer, I’m not too sure if Dozier will get that $50 million this winter, given the market.

So if you’re the Twins, which would you rather have?

Package A: 2 months of Dozier, the chance to pay him about $18 million for one more year, and then a (likely) third-round pick — plus the roughly $800,000 in slot value that comes along with that pick.

Or…

Package B: 2 months of Forsythe, two prospects including one that MLB.com ranked in L.A.’s top-20 and no draft pick?