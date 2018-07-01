Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: After wacky Cubs series, how many more games will Lance Lynn start for the Twins?

The Twins to their credit didn’t give up Sunday when they fell behind 9-1. But after making things compelling down to the final out, all the team had to show for it was a 3-game sweep and a ticket out of the Friendly Confines of Wrigley Field. The Cubs overmatched Minnesota this weekend and as the month of the trade deadline began Sunday, the Twins are buried in the standings in a season that is almost half complete.

This column presents 5 thoughts from Sunday’s 11-10 loss the Cubs.

1. The Twins surrendered at least 10 runs in all three games on Chicago’s North side.

That’s the first time this season that Minnesota has permitted double-digit runs in 3 consecutive games. They allowed 10 or more runs 18 different times last year; they also scored 10+ in 18 ballgames. The last time the Twins gave up 10 or more runs in 3 games in a row was during September of a dreadful 2016 season (Sept. 4-6 with a 13-11 loss to the White Sox, and 11-5 and 10-3 losses to the Royals).

It’s an arbitrary cutoff point because we like round numbers. Still, it’s fair to say that it’s very hard to win a game when giving up 10 runs to a team with Jon Lester starting the game for the other side. Including Sunday’s loss to Chicago, the Twins are 1-59 under Paul Molitor when they’ve surrendered double-digit run totals.

2. Improbably, the Twins came back and made it a game Sunday.

Minnesota had trailed 9-1 but they finished the game with 16 hits and made things interesting late in Sunday’s game. The Cubs used their closer Brandon Morrow for a 4-out save. This in a game that they’d started Lester and at one point led by 8 runs. That’s a remarkable turn of events. But in a wacky series like this one, maybe we shouldn’t be surprised.

The Twins had the go-ahead run at the plate with Eduardo Escobar facing the closer Morrow, and Escobar had two cuts to try to take the lead before he grounded out to end the game. A 5-run 8th inning had the Twins within striking distance. That they even got to that point was unthinkable for most of the afternoon Sunday, following a weekend scorched by Chicago’s mid-summer heat.

That 8th inning for the Twins included:

-Another double for Eduardo Escobar.

-Brian Dozier walk (he homered earlier Sunday).

-Logan Morrison single.

-Willians Astudillo’s first MLB triple.

-Mitch Garver 2-run home run.

-All the damage came with 2 outs off struggling reliever Dillon Maples.

3. Lance Lynn didn’t escape the 2nd inning in his 16th start in a Twins uniform. How many more will he have?

Lynn got off to a bad start in April with the Twins, then he really bounced back to become a valuable pitcher over his past 10 starts. Now, with the team floundering in the standings and Lynn on a 1-year contract, you have to wonder how many more starts he’ll make for Minnesota.

Maybe the Twins will stand pat or decide to “buy” this month in hopes of cashing in on their already long odds of making the postseason. In that case, Lynn’s 16th start puts him at roughly the halfway mark for a starter. But if the Twins are sellers, Lynn fits the profile of the kind of player that teams look to trade away ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline.

The way the schedule lines up right now, Lynn could be on track to make 3 more starts before the all-star break in mid-July. Then depending on how Minnesota aligns its rotation after those 4 days off – will J.O. Berrios pitch in the all-star game? – Lynn could get 2 or 3 more starts ahead of the trade deadline.

I believe that despite Lynn’s short start on Sunday in Chicago, he’d have value for a contender. His combination of career-long consistency and postseason experience make him an October rotation candidate for some good clubs with legitimate postseason aspirations, National League and American.

4. Willians Astudillo started the game at third base for the Twins.

I feel the need to commit words to commending Astudillo for his willingness to play so many positions. He’s getting thrown into unfavorable circumstances and he caught my attention this weekend. In a crazy game like Sunday’s – or Saturday’s – these things tend to get lost in the shuffle.

For one thing, he’s a catcher. He played catcher mostly in the minor leagues. Yes, he’s moved around a bit to work on positional flexibility, but I think he’s a catcher first, utility guy by necessity. He’s a 26-year-old who made his MLB debut Saturday, and his minor league stats profile suggests he’s not a fan of walks or strikeouts. His minor league walk rate and strikeout rate both would be lowest among Twins hitters this season.

Saturday he took over for a heat-sick Eddie Rosario in left field, and after a weird series of events he slid over and stood in center field. How many catchers have done that, I wonder? On Sunday he started at third base, made a fine barehanded charge play for a force out at first base, and generally held his own, from what I could tell.

He also hit a 3-run triple Sunday and picked up his first Major League RBI in Saturday’s loss. He’s an interesting player with a strange minor league stat line. I’m curious to see if he can catch at all, because the Twins could use more of that. Sure, a lot of career minor leaguers would be happy to buy — or borrow — a new glove to play wherever the big league club asked them if it meant finally surfacing in the Majors. But not everybody in the big leagues would be thrilled with that kind of assignment. My point is that on a team that’s so desperate for bodies to fill jobs, Astudillo’s willingness to answer the bell all over the place is commendable.

5. The Cubs jumped out in front with an 8-run 2nd inning that included Jon Lester’s 3-run blast.

It was just the second home run of Lester’s career. It’s the 100th home run that Lance Lynn has allowed in his career, including the postseason, and it’s the first time he’s ever served one up to a pitcher.

I think Lynn could have a legitimate gripe that the 2-2 fastball at the top of the strike zone was called a ball and not the third strike, but that’s how it goes sometimes. If the Lester home run was the last drop of blood drawn that inning, the Twins might have been fine. They trailed 3-1 at the time Lester’s ball left the yard, and they later showed that their bats still had life left.

The next hitter, Ian Happ, grounded to first baseman Logan Morrison, and Lynn was a beat late covering the first base bag. The same thing happened to Adalberto Mejia on Saturday, and that’s got to be grating on a Twins’ team that needs to scratch and claw for every inch the rest of the way. Happ reached when Morrison and Lynn couldn’t convert the ground ball to an out, and the rest of the Cubs’ inning went like this:

Groundout for second out that would have ended the inning … walk, double, double, pitching change, double, single and finally a groundout. Five more runs scored that didn’t need to, and as a result Chicago took control of the game, 8-1.

Like baseball? Find Derek on Facebook.