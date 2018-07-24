Zulgad: Jose Berrios provides hope for future and reason to watch in present

I realize the rant has become like a broken record, but there has become little else to focus on when it comes to the 2018 Minnesota Twins.

That’s why it would be easier if they would complete their collapse and disappear from any sort of contention in the historically bad (it has to be historically bad) American League Central. Instead, these Twins go 1-8 on a road trip against the White Sox, Cubs and Brewers (it’s over), only to turn around and win nine of 11 games on a homestand against the Orioles, Royals and Rays (there’s hope).

Riding that momentum, the Twins were then swept by the dreadful Royals (no, it’s really over) before winning their past two at Toronto.

This has led to numerous rants on the 1500 ESPN airwaves about being sick of this team’s ups-and-downs. Part of the problem is the Cleveland Indians, who hold a 7.5-game lead over the second-place Twins in the Central, don’t seem to have any interest in running away with a division in which three teams are awful (Tigers, White Sox and Royals) and the other is a major disappointment.

There have been far too many times where the Twins seemed to be a joyless collection, the exact opposite of the club that made an improbable run to the wild card playoff game last season. Many of those times have come when Lance Lynn is taking far too long between pitches and looking almost as miserable to be in Minnesota as Tommy Herr, another former St. Louis Cardinal, did 31 years ago.

That’s what made the Twins’ 5-0 victory at Toronto on Tuesday so refreshing. There is nothing miserable about watching Jose Berrios pitch and more and more his starts are becoming reason to tune into the Twins.

Michael Rand of the Star Tribune had a interesting piece in Tuesday’s paper pointing out that Lynn’s 18 starts in nine-inning games have lasted a ridiculous 3 hours and 18 minutes. That is part of the reason that as of last week the average Twins game had lasted 3:13, the longest in the majors. (That is counting extra-inning games.)

You know who’s not part of the problem? Berrios.

The average length of a Berrios start was 2:57 entering Tuesday, according to Rand. That was 21 minutes faster than Lynn and 15 minutes faster than what another Twins newcomer, Jake Odorizzi, is averaging in nine-inning games he has started.

Berrios gave up no runs and four hits with a walk and nine strikeouts in seven solid innings Tuesday in a game that was played in a brisk (by today’s standards) 2 hours, 30 minutes.

The Twins did not break through for a run against Blue Jays starter Ryan Borucki until getting two in the top of the sixth inning. It was Berrios’ first start since he pitched a scoreless inning for the American League in last week’s All-Star Game in Washington, D.C.

Berrios, a first-round pick by the Twins in 2012, is in his third big-league season. He went 3-7 with an 8.02 ERA in 14 starts in 2016 and then showed improvement last season, going 14-8 with a 3.89 ERA in 26 games and 25 starts.

Berrios lowered his ERA from 3.68 to 3.48 in improving to 10-7 on Tuesday. Berrios has struggled at times this season — he had an 8.84 ERA during a four-start stretch in late April and early May and he gave up six earned runs in starts against the Cubs in late June and the Rays in mid-July — but there have been plenty of times where he also has displayed ace-like stuff.

If you take out Berrios’ last start before the All-Star break, when he gave up the six runs to the Rays in six innings, he posted a 6-3 record and 2.75 ERA in 11 starts from May 15 to July 9.

This is why one has to believe if the Twins can get things back on track this offseason — namely make sure Miguel Sano and Byron Buxton are ready to go for 2019 — and continue to develop prospects, such as starter Fernando Romero, there is hope this ballclub can turn things around.

Until then, at least Berrios’ starts are worth watching and, best of all, they often result in praise as opposed to the all-too-familiar rants these Twins bring upon themselves.