Zulgad: Twins’ brass is making the right call by dealing in reality

MINNEAPOLIS — Derek Falvey and Thad Levine have made one thing clear in the past four days. They aren’t going to bank on another miracle finish.

A year after making only two deals as the Major League non-waiver trade deadline approached, the Twins’ brain trust wisely isn’t counting on the type of two-month surge that boosted their club into the American League wild card game last season.

That’s why lefthanded reliever Zach Duke met with the media hours before the Twins’ 5-4 victory over Cleveland on Monday at Target Field to discuss being dealt to the Seattle Mariners for two prospects. It’s why righthanded starter Lance Lynn met with the media outside the clubhouse shortly before Monday’s game to talk about the fact he was headed to the New York Yankees for a prospect and first baseman/outfielder Tyler Austin.

This came four days after infielder Eduardo Escobar was shipped to Arizona for three prospects and reliever Ryan Pressly wad dispatched to Houston for two prospects. After the Duke deal was announced, and before the Lynn trade was made official, manager Paul Molitor was asked if he expected more moves before the 3 p.m. deadline Tuesday.

“I don’t know if expect is the right word,” Molitor said. “Just kind of holding steady until something else … if news comes across, you know we’re talking. Obviously teams are out there trying to do a lot of things, the teams that are trying to make acquisitions. I wouldn’t say it’s an expectation. I’m just like everybody else, not sure which way it’s going to go and which way teams are going to decide to do this. Who they are going to try to pick off, who might be available.”

The Twins were back at Target Field on Monday for the first time since closing a 9-2 homestand with a victory over the Tampa Bay Rays that pulled them within six games of .500 entering the All-Star break. Players spoke of their season not being over and expressed optimism that they would return from a 10-game road trip having closed the gap even more on first-place Cleveland in the American League Central.

That didn’t happen.

The Twins somehow got themselves swept by the pathetic Royals, then won three in a row against Toronto before losing the final three of a four-game series to the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Cleveland entered Monday’s game with a nine-game lead on the Twins (49-56). The only reason the Twins are in second place in the Central is because the Tigers, White Sox and Royals have spent much of the summer impersonating Triple-A teams.

All you need to know about the Twins is they are 13-14 against those three clubs this season.

That gave Falvey and Levine plenty of motivation to hit the detonate button on the 2018 season and that’s exactly what they’ve done. They almost certainly aren’t done yet.

Second baseman Brian Dozier will be a free agent after the season and could be making the walk from the home to the visitor’s clubhouse at Target Field before Tuesday’s game against the Indians. Closer Fernando Rodney also could be shipped to a contender to provide bullpen help and there’s a chance Ervin Santana, who made only his second start of the season Monday, could be on the move.

It’s unlikely but starter Kyle Gibson or Jake Odorizzi — who are both under team control through 2019 — could be traded for what would be a large asking price.

This season has been a major disappointment because many of us, me included, got far too excited by last season’s 85-77 finish. (It doesn’t help that once top prospects Byron Buxton and Miguel Sano have been busts in 2018.) General manager Terry Ryan had been fired during the 2016 season as the Twins dropped a franchise-record 103 games, and Falvey and Levine inherited a franchise that had lost its way. The feel-good story of 2017 made many of us forget that there still was still plenty of work to do.

Falvey and Levine have made numerous moves since their arrival — including a substantial beefing up of the baseball department — but they aren’t close to being finished trying to get the on-the-field product right.

Much of what they put together for the 2018 season was or is easy to tear apart. Escobar and Dozier are pending free agents; Duke and Lynn had one-year contracts; Santana can be bought out for $1 million after this season; Rodney’s deal has a $4.25 million option for 2019 with a $250,000 buyout; and first baseman/designated hitter Logan Morrison, another major disappointment, has a $1 million buyout if the Twins don’t execute their option for 2019.

Piece by piece, Falvey and Levine are moving everything they can and accumulating prospects in return. The Lynn trade meant the Twins had moved four players and gotten nine in return, eight of whom could be considered prospects.

There will be more Twins player saying their goodbyes on Tuesday as the fire sale continues. It’s not what anyone at Target Field wanted when 2018 began, but it’s far better than holding onto the false hope that this collection has a chance to turn things around.