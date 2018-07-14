Zulgad: Twins’ feel-good homestand hits an inevitable bump

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins entered Saturday having won eight of nine games on their current 11-game homestand and looking to continue to prove they should be taken seriously by a baseball world that largely has written them off.

The Twins attempted to bolster their case by beating up on Tampa Bay ace Blake Snell on Thursday and Nathan Eovaldi on Friday.

Righthander Jose Berrios, who will be Minnesota’s lone representative in the All-Star Game on Tuesday in Washington, D.C., was going against Rays righty Chris Archer as the Twins went for a third consecutive victory over the Rays.

Max Kepler’s laser-shot home run to right field put the Twins up 1-0 in the second and Archer was gone with one out in the fifth. A four-run bottom of the sixth gave the Twins a 6-4 lead. But one-bad inning from Berrios and three horrendous ones from the bullpen slapped the Twins back to reality in a 19-6 loss at Target Field. The 19 runs were the most surrendered by Paul Molitor’s club this season.

Tampa Bay regained the lead with a five-run seventh against Berrios and Zach Duke. That was followed by a five-run eighth against Matt Belisle and a five-run ninth against position player Willians Astudillo who was asked to take one for the team. Tampa Bay had 15 of its 20 hits — and all three of its home runs — in the final three innings.

Berrios didn’t look like an All-Star as he gave up six runs, six hits, walked three and stuck out five in six innings. “As a competitor, I kind of feel bad that I let my teammates down,” Berrios said. “They put me in front in the game, and I wasn’t able to hold the other team not to score for the most part.”

It was just the second time in 20 starts this season that Berrios has allowed six runs to score.

The loss dropped the Twins to 43-50 on the season, putting them eight games behind first-place Cleveland in the American League Central. The Indians had a chance to increase that lead Saturday night when they played host to the Yankees.

After going 1-8 on the road against the White Sox, Cubs and Brewers, the Twins swept the Orioles, won two of three against the Royals and then the first two against Tampa Bay on this homestand. That accomplishment should have been diminished by the fact the Orioles and Royals are horrible teams that can’t wait for the end of the season to arrive, but many elected to ignore this fact.

Tampa Bay is now 49-46 and provides legit big-league competition.

It’s not that the Twins are competing for a playoff spot — Cleveland should win the AL Central by 15 to 20 games if they get smart and finally add bullpen help — but they are trying to get chief baseball officer Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine not to hold a fire sale as the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline approaches.

The problem is every time the Twins make a decent case for Falvey and Levine to alter their strategy they play a game like they did Saturday, or have a road trip like they did to Chicago and Milwaukee, and it becomes clear what is going to happen.

A split of the series with Tampa Bay would mean the Twins beat up on two terrible teams and then split at home with a .500-type club.

The Twins will try to avoid that by starting rookie Fernando Romero on Sunday in the last game of the homestand.

Romero is being recalled from Triple-A Rochester to replace Aaron Slegers, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday because of right shoulder inflammation retroactive to July 11. Slegers had made two recent starts for the Twins, going 1-1, but was shelled in a 9-4 loss to Kansas City last week.

Romero made 10 starts earlier this season, going 3-3 with a 4.38 ERA. He was sent to the Red Wings after beginning to struggle and went 2-0 with a 1.45 ERA in three starts at Rochester.

Romero is a big part of the Twins’ future and should hold a key role in the rotation in 2019. As for the present? The 23-year-old righthander can gain valuable experience but he isn’t going to save an already lost season.