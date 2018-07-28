Zulgad: Twins players have only themselves to blame for ongoing fire sale

The fire sale shouldn’t have caught Twins players by surprise, yet here they were Friday in the Fenway Park clubhouse expressing their disappointment that teammate Eduardo Escobar had been traded to Arizona for three prospects. Later, following a 10-inning loss to the Red Sox, they saw reliever Ryan Pressly packing his bags for Houston as Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline inched closer.

First baseman Joe Mauer, discussing the Escobar move, described it as “a punch in the gut.” Starter Kyle Gibson referred to it as a “piece of the puzzle (being) taken out.”

Then there was second baseman Brian Dozier, in the final season of his contract and also expected to be moved, adding in what might prove to be a parting thought.

“It stinks,” he said. “Obviously Esky and I are very close. It just sucks that you set out to accomplish something at the beginning of the year, and we’re not going to be able to do that together. … It sucks when you put together a good team, and you’re right there, can taste it, still a little ways to go and all of a sudden this happens. I don’t know a better word than disappointing. I’m just a firm believer in 162 games. Just a sucky all-around day.”

If Dozier or any of his teammates wanted to know who was at fault for their “sucky” day, not to mention a 48-54 record that leaves them eight games back of Cleveland in the AL Central, all they had to do was look around the visitor’s clubhouse. The disappointment of 2018 largely rests on the shoulders of the guys who wear the jerseys in Minnesota.

It would have been very simple for the Twins to have avoided the purge that chief baseball officer Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine began on Friday. You know how they could have done it? Don’t go 1-8 on a late-June road trip against the White Sox, Cubs and Brewers. Don’t follow a 9-2 homestand by getting swept by the putrid Kansas City Royals out of the All-Star break.

Don’t have your third baseman (Miguel Sano) show up to spring training overweight and out of shape; don’t have your shortstop (Jorge Polanco) get himself suspended for 80 games to start the season because of a steroid violation; and don’t have Dozier continue his wildly inconsistent career by hitting .217 in the first three months of the season.

There has been some bad luck involved as well — starter Ervin Santana’s finger surgery that kept him out until recently comes to mind — but the Twins are sellers for a very good reason and many of those are self-inflicted.

I know what you’re thinking. What about last year? What about that feel-good story of a team that rebounded from a 103-loss disaster in 2016 to capture a wild card spot in 2017?

Falvey and Levine attempted to bail on that team, too. The Twins were 50-53 and sitting in third place in the AL Central, seven games back of Cleveland, on the day the non-waiver trade deadline hit. The previous day they had sent starter Jaime Garcia to the Yankees for two pitching prospects only six days after getting Garcia for the stretch run from Atlanta. He won a game for them in Oakland, but a 2-7 stretch made him expendable.

A day later, closer Brandon Kintzler was sent to Washington for another pitching prospect and $500,000 in International Bonus Pool money.

The Twins, led in part by manager Paul Molitor and Dozier, became defiant. They lost at San Diego in their first game after the deadline and then proceeded to go 35-23 the rest of the way to earn a spot in the one-game wild card against the Yankees. That was a likeable group and it was fun to see them rally together against opponents and also their first-year front office.

This Twins team, however, doesn’t have the same feel. Sano has the potential to be a star but instead appeared so disinterested in his conditioning, and the game of baseball, that the Twins felt the need to dispatch him to their spring training home at Single-A Fort Myers in June to see if they could send a message. Former Cardinals starter Lance Lynn appeared to be a steal when he signed a one-year, $12 million deal in spring training, but instead he has appeared almost as miserable as another former Cardinal, Tommy Herr, about what will end up being a brief stint in Minnesota.

Another factor is that while the Twins did not catch the Indians in 2017, they did get a wild card spot because of the mediocrity that was the American League. The Royals, Rays and Angels finished tied for third in the wild card race with 80-82 records.

There were five teams ahead of the Twins in the wild card race entering Saturday and all of them were above .500. The Twins entered Saturday 12.5-games back in the wild card standings. The only option would be to catch the Indians and the only reason that remains possible is this Cleveland team seems satisfied to play down to the level of its competition in a division that might be historically bad.

If Falvey and Levine decided to become sellers a year ago, they were certainly justified to go that route again and this time it won’t stop at two pitchers. Escobar was in the last year of his contract and it was a wise move to trade him, no matter how many doubles he hit. Pressly is under team control for another season and that meant the Astros were willing to sweeten the pot to get him.

Dozier, according to the Pioneer Press, is drawing interest from San Francisco and Cleveland and could end up in either of those cities playing out the remainder of his contract. Lynn, reliever Zach Duke and closer Fernando Rodney also could be moved before the 3 p.m. non-waiver trade deadline on Tuesday. Gibson could get a substantial return given his success this season. I’d have approached Mauer about waiving his no-trade clause to see if he would have been willing to move to a contender since his contract is up after the season.

There is little doubt when guys are moved, players will pay lip service to how sad it is to see a teammate go and how much they had hoped they would be given a chance to turn things around. The point they will be missing is they were given every opportunity to get things on track and they failed.

And that is why their friends are being sent to teams that still have a chance to win.