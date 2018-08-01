Another setback: Byron Buxton hits the DL in the minor leagues after wrist injury returns

Byron Buxton apparently took a few awkward swings during a Rochester Red Wings game this week and it led to being pulled from the lineup. And after MRI’s were taken, Twins manager Paul Molitor said there was no damage to the hammate bone in Buxton’s hand — often a concern that can really hinder how a player swings a bat.

But now Buxton is going back on the disabled list in Triple-A, according to multiple reports Wednesday, with a left wrist strain that the Twins will re-evaluate in a week or so.

Just the latest in a string of bad news for one of the most important players in the Twins organization.

The 2018 season has been a rough one for the former top prospect in all of baseball. He’s had his struggles at the plate and a series of injuries has wiped out an awful lot of development time, which has happened in the past for the speedy centerfielder. This year alone Buxton has dealt with migraines that landed him on the DL, a fractured big toe that he tried to play through and eventually could not, and more recently a wrist injury that now has the Twins giving him a break from International League play.

Buxton is currently hitting .156/.183/.200 in the big leagues this year, and despite Gold Glove play in centerfielder, he appears to have taken a significant step backwards at the plate from the superstar-caiber play the Twins saw from him in the final two months last season. Perhaps the original toe injury hampered his swing at times earlier this year.

In any case, Buxton figures to be a significant part of the Twins’ immediate future if he can get healthy and get his production back to the neighborhood it lived in the final two months last season.

At just 24 years old, it’s too early to give up on a player as gifted and game-changing as Buxton. At the same time, in his fourth season in the big leagues it’s getting too late to merely ignore the concerns.