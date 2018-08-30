Brainerd’s Nick Anderson hoping to fulfill big league dream with hometown Twins

Nick Anderson doesn’t want to spend another winter remodeling houses.

For the past few years, the Brainerd native and Rochester Red Wings reliever has spent his offseason working on homes in the Twin Cities, trying to make ends meet while he continues to pursue his big league dreams.

“I do it for financial reasons, to be able to live,” he said. “I go to work in the morning, work until five or six, go to the gym. Then later in the offseason you have throwing. I’ll leave the house at eight in the morning, not get back until eleven at night.”

Non-roster players like Anderson, who make very little money in the minor leagues, don’t have the luxury of an offseason of rest and a slow buildup to spring training. Getting a September call-up, and a month of major league salary, can be the difference between jumping right into 40 hours a week of manual labor and getting a break after the grind of a seemingly endless baseball season.

“We do it because we love baseball, but [money] is a part of it,” he said. “I really want to just workout and train and throw and come in next year in the best shape I’ve ever been. Have the ability to have a little more time, not get so worn down in the offseason, because that’s supposed to be your rebuild time.”

The 28-year-old Anderson has defied the odds to even get to the brink of the big leagues. After two year in independent baseball, he spent 2014 playing amateur baseball in Minnesota, where he says he rediscovered his passion for the game.

“In Indy ball, I was trying too hard to get in with an affiliated team, I kind of lost having fun with the game,” he said. “Playing amateur ball, it kind of happened by accident. I didn’t have anything else lined up, ended up playing amateur ball in Minneapolis and just worked. I started having fun again. Relaxed. Show up to the park and just have fun. Even during that process, I felt like this is a stepping stone. This is one little thing on my journey.”

Following a brief return to Indy ball in 2015, he got picked up by the Twins after performing well at a showcase in Florida. From there, it’s been a steady rise up Minnesota’s system.

In 2016, across two levels of A-ball, he posted a 2.65 ERA and a mid-30s strikeout rate. In 2017, between High-A Fort Myers and Double-A Chattanooga, he had an ERA of exactly 1. That performance earned him a few appearances in spring training games and a spot on Triple-A Rochester’s opening day roster.

Although the ERA (3.41) is higher than the past two seasons, the peripheral numbers are strong. His 35% strikeout rate is very high and leads the team, and the walk rate (8%) is low. His hits/9 (7.6) and WHIP (1.172) are similar to the Triple-A numbers of Alan Busenitz, Tyler Duffey, and Gabriel Moya. Most of the damage against him has come via the long ball; he’s given up eight on the season.

“I’ve had a pretty good year,” he said. “A couple bad games have blown things up a little bit, if you look at my ERA compared to last year. I’m glad I started in Triple-A this year. It feels closer to the big leagues. More consistent hitters. I think I’ve learned how to pitch a little bit better. Pitch sequences, figuring out how pitches play off each other.”

Anderson throws a fastball that sits in the mid-90s, curveball, and changeup. The strikeouts have come mostly on the fastball—and his ability to locate it—but he says his off-speed pitches have improved after losing command for a stretch mid-season.

“A higher percentage of my strikeouts are on fastballs, for sure,” he said. “In the beginning of the year I was getting solid swings and misses on breaking balls, too. I kind of lost my curve for a little bit, but it’s been feeling better and I’ve been getting more strikeouts on off-speed.”

Anderson getting called up would be a good story due to his Minnesota roots. But while players like James Beresford and Doug Bernier have gotten called up in the past in part as a thank you for their service to the organization, Anderson’s earned it on merit alone. Strip away the good P.R., and the numbers are there. So, too, is the need to evaluate him as he enters a Rule 5 year. If he’s not added to the 40-man roster this offseason, he could get claimed in December’s Rule 5 draft.

“I feel pretty good going into the Rule 5 that if the Twins didn’t protect me, I’d have an opportunity with someone else next year,” he said.

He wants it to happen with Minnesota, of course, in front of friends, family, and his old amateur ball teammates from four summers ago.

“I don’t know if I can explain in words how great it would be,” he said. “To play for my hometown team would be awesome. I want it to be with the Twins. This has been my whole goal for I don’t know how many years. Each step it becomes a little more real, the higher you get. Ever since I was a kid, I’ve always had that dream in me.”