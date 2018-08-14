Byron Buxton set to play in minors again, activated from minor league disabled list

Byron Buxton will be activated from the disabled list at Triple-A Rochester and active for Tuesday night’s game, according to Red Wings’ communication director Nate Rowan.

Byron Buxton has been reinstated from the @RocRedWings disabled list. He will be active tonight in Columbus. #MNTwins — Nate Rowan (@njrowan) August 14, 2018

Buxton’s recovery from the wrist injury that has shelved him recently will be one of the biggest stories for the rest of the year for the Twins.

He’s got superstar potential and yet at 24 years old and with several years in the big leagues, the Twins still can’t say for certain whether Buxton represents a future all-star or fourth outfielder.

Buxton is hitting .156/.183/.200 with only 4 extra-base hits in 94 trips to the plate in the big leagues. As an added cause for concern, Buxton swung at way more pitches outside of the strike zone and struggled in general to making contact this year.

The breakout superstar player could still be in there somewhere. The challenge for Buxton and the Twins will be to rediscover that guy in time for a run in 2019.